Just imagine what the world would be like if you had to live without the services of your local, friendly garbage professional.

There would be mountains of trash piled up outside every home and business. And it would stink!

Fortunately, there is a group of tenacious and dedicated people out there who periodically collect and dispose of your refuse.

Global Garbage Man Day, therefore, is a chance for everyone to stop whatever they are doing and spend a little time appreciating the hard work of these diligent souls.