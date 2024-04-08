Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, history, significance and celebration

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, is a significant festival celebrated in Maharashtra to mark the commencement of the Marathi New Year and the onset of the harvest season. This year, Gudi Padwa falls on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The festival holds cultural and historical importance in the region.

History and Significance of Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the day when Lord Brahma created the universe and introduced the concept of days, weeks, months, and years. Additionally, it commemorates the victory of King Shalivahana, with his people hoisting the Gudi (flag) upon his return to Paithan. The Gudi, crafted by adorning a bamboo stick with a piece of fresh cloth, neem leaves, and sugar candy garlands in a silver or bronze pot, symbolizes victory, prosperity, and the dispelling of evil.

Celebrations and Traditions

On Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrians wake up early, bathe, clean their homes, and embellish their doorways with intricate rangoli designs and the Gudi. Families come together to worship the Gudi, offering prayers and consuming neem leaves as prasad to usher in the New Year. The day is marked by feasting on traditional delicacies such as Puran Poli and Shrikhand, along with consuming tender neem leaves and Mishri as customary practices of the Samvatsara's first day.

In essence, Gudi Padwa is celebrated with great fervour, encompassing rituals that reflect cultural heritage and spiritual significance while embracing joyous communal feasting and festivity.