If you have never had a gummi worm before, you are seriously missing out. On Gummi Worm Day, we celebrate these little red and green delights, which come in a wide range of flavours today, including sweet and sour.

Gummi Worms are one of the best-selling candies of all time, and we can certainly see why. On Gummi Worm Day, you can eat as many Gummi Worms as you want!

We won't tell if you don't! After all, we love any day that allows us to snack on our favorite treats.