Gupt Navratri 2024: Auspicious Dates and Deities to Worship

The Hindu community celebrates the auspicious occasion of Navaratri with great enthusiasm, observing it four times a year: Chaitra Navratri, Sharadiya Navratri, and two Gupt Navratris. During Gupt Navratri, devotees worship the ten Mahavidyas, or forms of Goddess Durga, over the course of ten days. This period is considered highly significant for tantric practices. Here are the details about this sacred occasion:

Gupt Navratri Dates and Significance

This year, Gupt Navratri will be observed in the month of Ashadha, beginning on July 6 and continuing until July 15, according to the Hindu calendar. This period is deemed favourableS for performing tantric rituals, which are believed to help remove obstacles and solve life problems.

Financial Ritual for the First Day

On the first day of Gupt Navratri, it is advised to tie rice grains (Akshat) and cowries (Kauri) in a red cloth and place them in a safe spot where money and valuable items are kept. Worshipping this setup for nine days is believed to aid in overcoming financial difficulties.

Devotional Practices

Throughout the nine days, devotees are encouraged to offer lotus flowers at the feet of Goddess Durga and chant Vedic mantras to invoke her blessings. These rituals are believed to bring relief from sorrows and attract positive results.

The Ten Mahavidyas

During Gupt Navratri, the ten Mahavidyas worshipped are:

1.Goddess Tripur Bhairavi

2.Goddess Dhumavati

3.Goddess Baglamukhi

4.Goddess Kali

5.Goddess Tara

6.Goddess Tripura Sundari

7.Goddess Bhuvaneshwari

8.Goddess Chhinnamasta

9.Goddess Matangi

10.Goddess Kamala

These deities are venerated to seek their blessings and guidance, with the belief that their worship during this sacred time yields significant spiritual benefits.