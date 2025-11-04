Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Rituals, and Significance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv, is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji—the founder of the Sikh faith. In 2025, the auspicious day will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, as devotees across the globe come together to honour his life, teachings, and eternal wisdom.

According to the Nanakshahi calendar, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Kartik, which generally corresponds to November in the Gregorian calendar. As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5. This year marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

History and Legacy

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan, to Kaluram Mehta Ji Khatri (also known as Kaluran Chand Das Bedi) and Tripta Devi. From a young age, he displayed deep spiritual insight and questioned social injustices, discrimination, and rigid religious practices. His philosophy emphasized oneness of humanity, equality, and selfless service, which later became the foundation of Sikhism.

Through his travels across India and beyond—known as the Udasis—Guru Nanak spread the message of devotion, truth, and compassion. His teachings, compiled in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to serve as a guiding light for millions across generations.

Rituals and Celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed with immense devotion and enthusiasm not only in India but also in countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, where Sikh communities thrive. Gurdwaras across the world are illuminated with lights and decorated beautifully to welcome the sacred occasion.

The celebrations begin with the Akhand Path, a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib. Devotees also participate in Nagar Kirtan processions, where the holy scripture is carried with reverence through the streets, accompanied by hymn singing, martial arts displays, and traditional performances.

One of the most cherished aspects of the day is the Langar Seva, the community kitchen where free meals are served to all, regardless of religion, caste, or background. This act of service embodies Guru Nanak’s principles of equality and selfless giving. Devotees also engage in Kirtan (devotional singing), Ardas (prayers), and Kar Sewa (voluntary service) as acts of gratitude and devotion.

Significance of Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti is more than a religious festival—it is a celebration of humanity, humility, and harmony. It reminds people of the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who envisioned a world guided by compassion, equality, and truth. His messages of unity and love continue to resonate deeply, inspiring individuals to live with integrity and selflessness.

As lamps and hymns illuminate homes and hearts this Gurpurab, the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message remains ever bright—urging humanity to walk the path of righteousness, service, and universal brotherhood.