Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul

Guru Purnima is a festival celebrated to honour and express gratitude towards one's academic and spiritual teachers, Gautama Buddha's teachings and philosophy align with the essence of this festival. Although Gautama Buddha did not explicitly mention Guru Purnima in his teachings, his teachings and his spiritual journey embody the spirit of a guru and the importance of seeking guidance and wisdom.

Gautama Buddha, also known as the Supreme Teacher, was an enlightened being who dedicated his life to guiding others to enlightenment and liberation from suffering. His teachings, known as the Dharma, emphasised the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path, which provide a comprehensive framework for personal transformation and spiritual growth.





In the context of Guru Purnima, Gautama Buddha's teachings stress the importance of finding a spiritual guide or guru who can show the path to enlightenment. The Buddha himself had several gurus and teachers before he achieved enlightenment, and he acknowledged their contributions to his spiritual journey.



Here are a few quotes by Gautam Buddha that can be associated with the spirit of Guru Purnima:

1. “Do not blindly believe what others say. See for yourself what brings contentment, clarity, and peace. That is the path you should follow."

2. “Thousands of candles can be lit from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared."

3. “A jug fills drop by drop." (Emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and the accumulation of wisdom over time.)

4. “No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path."

5. “Just as a flower does not pick and choose whom it gives its fragrance to, a compassionate heart radiates love and kindness to all."

6. Every experience, no matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.

7. Do not dwell in the past, Do not dream of the future, Concentrate the mind on the present moment.

8. Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

9. If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

10. Nothing ever exists entirely alone; everything is in relation to everything else.