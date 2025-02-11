Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated worldwide to honour the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer. Observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Magh month in the Hindu calendar (January–February), this year, it falls on February 12, 2025. Devotees mark the day by visiting temples and gurudwaras, reciting his hymns, and reflecting on his teachings of social equality, justice, and devotion.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family and friends. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 Wishes May the teachings of Guru Ravidas guide you and help you overcome all obstacles. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Let us remember the hymns, teachings, and wisdom of Guru Ravidas, inspiring us to lead a compassionate and spiritual life. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this day bring hope, joy, and good fortune into your life. Wishing you a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Let us work towards a world that is free, equal, and just. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May the wisdom of Guru Ravidas inspire you to walk the path of truth, selflessness, and unity. Warm wishes to you and your family! Wishing everyone a joyous Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May his teachings fill our hearts with kindness, our minds with wisdom, and our lives with purpose. May the light of Guru Ravidas Ji's words illuminate our path and lead us toward spiritual enlightenment. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Let us strive to follow the path of righteousness, spreading love and harmony as Guru Ravidas Ji did. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this special day. In times of doubt, turn to the wisdom of your Guru for enlightenment. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May you always walk the right path with Guru Ravidas Ji's guidance. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Sending warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti reminds us of the path of spiritual growth, self-realization, and enlightenment. Wishing you a blessed day! May your life be filled with wisdom, success, and inner peace. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to you and your family! Let’s build a world free from discrimination of race, religion, caste, and color. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! "If your heart is pure, the water in your bath is as sacred as the holy Ganges." Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Guru Ravidas Ji showed us the light of wisdom and removed the darkness of ignorance. Let’s honor his teachings today! Just as gold and its ornaments are the same, God sees no difference among His creations. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Surrender your heart and soul to the Divine, and you will find true peace and happiness. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! We should take inspiration from Guru Ravidas Ji’s work and stand against caste-based discrimination. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Let us remember Guru Ravidas Ji’s great teachings on his birth anniversary and walk the path of wisdom. Wishing you a blessed day!