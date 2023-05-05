Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Top 25 Inspiring Quotes of Lord Gautam Buddha

This is an auspicious occasion, it falls on the full moon day I the month of Vaisakh (May) as per the Hindu Calendar and this year, the festival would be celebrated on 5th May.



Top Inspiring Quotes of Lord Gautam Buddha is listed here.

1. 1. Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with this and everything will be okay. Happy Buddha Purnima!

2. Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima.

3. “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”

4. “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”

5. “Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.”

6. “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.”

7. “The root of all suffering is attachment.”

8. “Your mind is a powerful thing. When you start to filter it with positive thoughts your life will start to change.”

9. “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

10. “Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.”

11. “Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”

12. “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.”

13. “What is evil? Killing is evil, lying is evil, slandering is evil, abuse is evil, gossip is evil, envy is evil, hatred is evil, to cling to false doctrine is evil; all these things are evil. And what is the root of evil? Desire is the root of evil, illusion is the root of evil.”

14. “Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

15. “It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you.”

16. “Long is the night to him who is awake; long is a mile to him who is tired; long is life to the foolish who do not know the true law.”

17. “Meditate… do not delay, lest you later regret it.”

18. “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.”

19. “If you light a lamp for someone else it will also brighten your path.”

20. “If we fail to look after others when they need help, who will look after us?”

21. “Endurance is one of the most difficult disciplines, but it is to the one who endures that the final victory comes.”

22. “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.”

23. “If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete.”

24. “As rain falls equally on the just and the unjust, do not burden your heart with judgement but rain your kindness equally on all.”

25. “People with opinions just go around bothering each other.”