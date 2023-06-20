Happy International Yoga Day 2023: History, Quotes, Messages

The special occasion of International Yoga Day serves as a reminder for all of us to take care of ourselves in simple ways, such as practicing yoga and staying active. Since the establishment of International Yoga Day in 2015, there has been no turning back.



Since 2015, June 21 is International Yoga Day, which aims to publicize the benefits of yoga, an ancient practice. This year marks the ninth International Day of Yoga, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga class for the first time at United Nations Headquarters on June 21, 2023.

History of International Yoga Day

During his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a day dedicated to yoga. The 193 member states of the UN agreed to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. On June 21, 2015, the inaugural celebration took place.

Significance of International Yoga Day

The main goal of International Yoga Day is to raise awareness of yoga as a holistic practice for mental and physical well-being. This celebration is of great importance in shedding light on the importance of psychological and physical well-being in today's world.

In addition, the day encourages the cultivation of a regular meditation practice to foster mental clarity and self-awareness, essential for thriving in a stress-free environment.

Theme of International Yoga Day

"Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which beautifully encapsulates our collective aspiration for "One Earth, One Family, One Future," is the theme for International Day of Yoga 2023.

International Day of Yoga: Quotes

1. We are disconnected from ourselves in today’s times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves. – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2. Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

3. “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." - The Bhagavad Gita

4. “Yoga is not about touching your toes, it’s about what you learn on the way down." - Jigar Gor

5. “Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible." - Bob Harper

6. “Yoga is a light that once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame." - B.K.S. Iyengar

7. “Yoga is the art of living." - Amit Ray

8. “Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony." - Debasish Mridha

9. “Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are." - Jason Crandell

10. “Yoga is the space where flower blossoms." - Amit Ray

11. “Yoga is the practice of quieting the mind." – Patanjali

12. “Yoga is the journey of the soul through the body that creates a union of mind, body, and spirit." - Kelly Wood

13. “Yoga is not just repetition of few postures - it is more about the exploration and discovery of the subtle energies of life." - Amit Ray

14. “Yoga is not a work-out, it is a work-in. And this is the point of spiritual practice; to make us teachable." - Rolf Gates

15. “Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured." - B.K.S. Iyengar

16. “Yoga is not about self-improvement, it’s about self-acceptance." - Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa

17. “Yoga is a powerful vehicle for change. As you build strength, you start to believe in your own potential." - Tiffany Cruikshank

18. “Yoga is the art of awakening the divinity within you." - Amit Ray

19. “Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees." - B.K.S. Iyengar

20. “Yoga is not a religion. It is a science, science of well-being, science of youthfulness, science of integrating body, mind, and soul." - Amit Ray

International Day of Yoga: Wishes and Messages

1. May the practice of yoga bring peace, harmony, and well-being to your life. Happy International Day of Yoga!

2. Wishing you a day filled with inner strength, balance, and serenity. Happy Yoga Day!

3. May the light of yoga guide you on a path of self-discovery and inner peace. Happy International Yoga Day!

4. May you find solace and tranquility through the practice of yoga. Happy Yoga Day!

5. Wishing you a journey of self-reflection and enlightenment on this International Day of Yoga.

6. May your yoga practice lead you to a healthier mind, body, and soul. Happy Yoga Day!

7. Sending you positive energy and good vibes on this International Day of Yoga. Enjoy your practice!

8. May your yoga mat be a place of refuge, where you find balance and strength. Happy International Yoga Day!

9. On this special day, may you embrace the power of yoga and experience its transformative effects. Happy Yoga Day!

10. Wishing you a day filled with mindfulness, gratitude, and deep connection with yourself. Happy International Day of Yoga!

International Day of Yoga: Greetings

1. Happy Yoga Day! May you find peace, balance, and strength in your practice.

2. Yoga is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy the process and celebrate your progress.

3. Yoga is a gift. It’s a way to connect with your body, mind, and spirit. Thank you for practicing yoga and sharing your love of it with others.

4. Yoga is a way of life. It’s a way to live in the present moment and to be kind to yourself and others. Happy Yoga Day!

5. Yoga is a tool for transformation. It can help you to become more flexible, strong, and healthy. It can also help you to reduce stress, improve your mood, and boost your energy levels. Happy Yoga Day!

6. May your practice be smooth and your breath be steady.

7. May you find peace and tranquility in your yoga practice.

8. May your body be strong and your mind be clear.

9. May you find happiness and joy in your yoga practice.

10. May you be inspired to live a healthy and balanced life.

11. Namaste, and happy yoga day!

12. May your yoga practice bring you closer to your true self.

13. May you find the strength and courage to overcome any obstacle in your path.

14. May you live a life of peace, love, and happiness.

15. Thank you for being a part of the yoga community.

16. Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the beauty of yoga.

17. Yoga is a gift that we can all share.

18. Yoga is a way of life that can benefit everyone.

19. Let’s all commit to practicing yoga on a regular basis.

20. Happy Yoga Day to all!