Happy Jain Paryushan Parva 2023 Wish, and Quotes to Share on Jain Festival!

Paryushana, also known as Paryushan Parva, is one of the most important religious festivals celebrated by Jains. It is an important period of spiritual reflection, fasting and self-discipline for followers of Jainism. The festival usually lasts eight to ten days, depending on the Jain sect and tradition, and takes place in the month of Bhadrapada (August or September in the Gregorian calendar) of the Jain calendar. This year, the celebration began on September 12 and will continue until September 20. Here are some Jain Paryushan Parva wishes and quotes that you can use to convey your greetings and blessings during this auspicious festival:

PARYUSHANA WISHES 2023

“I wish you a spiritually enriching Paryushan Parva, filled with self-reflection, forgiveness and inner peace. Praying for his spiritual growth and well-being."

“May this Paryushan Parva bring you closer to the path of righteousness and enlightenment. I wish you a blessed and peaceful festival."

“As you observe Paryushan Parva, may your soul be cleansed of impurities and may you find the strength to walk the path of truth and compassion. Happy Paryushan!"

“May the divine teachings of Lord Mahavira guide you towards a life of non-violence, truth and spiritual awakening. Happy Jain Paryushan Parva!"

“On this holy occasion of Paryushan, may you find the inner strength to overcome your weaknesses and embrace a life of purity and virtue. Happy Paryushan Parva!"

PARYUSHANA QUOTES 2023

“The soul is pure and it is our actions that tarnish it. Paryushan is the time to cleanse the soul through self-purification." - Jain Proverb

“Forgiveness is the jewel of the soul. During Paryushan, let us seek forgiveness and offer it to others to achieve spiritual purity." - Unknown

“The greatest victory is self-victory. May this Paryushan help you conquer your inner battles and lead you to spiritual triumph." - Jain Teaching

“In silence and solitude we find the answers to life's deepest questions. Paryushan is the perfect time to connect with your inner self." - Jain Saying

“May your thoughts be pure, your words kind and your actions compassionate. This is the essence of Paryushan." - Jain Philosophy

WHY IS PARYUSHANA CELEBRATED?

The purpose of Paryushan is to cleanse oneself of all impurities, both physical and mental. It is a time to reflect on one's actions and strive to live a more ethical and compassionate life.

Spiritual Purification

Paryushana is a time for Jains to engage in deep self-reflection and spiritual purification. It is an opportunity for them to seek forgiveness of their sins, purify their souls, and strive for spiritual progress.

Fasting and self-discipline

Many Jains fast during Paryushana, and some may even undertake a rigorous fast, abstaining from food and water for varying periods. This fasting and self-discipline are considered acts of penance and a way to increase spiritual strength and control of the senses.

Study and recitation

Jains often spend this time studying and reciting sacred texts, particularly those related to Jain philosophy and teachings. This period allows for a deep immersion in Scripture and spiritual literature.

Prayers and forgiveness

Jains seek forgiveness from friends, family, and all living beings for any harm or wrong they have caused intentionally or unintentionally. They also ask forgiveness from their spiritual teachers and ascetics.

Renunciation and Simplicity

Some Jains may choose to temporarily give up worldly possessions and comforts during Paryushana. They focus on living a simple and minimalist lifestyle to detach themselves from material desires.

Community and Charity

Paryushana is a time to increase community and charitable activities. Jains often engage in acts of charity and service, helping those in need and contributing to the well-being of society.

Prayer and meditation

The festival includes daily prayers, meditation and visits to Jain temples and shrines. Devotees gather to listen to religious discourses and lectures by Jain monks and scholars.

Culmination with Samvatsari

The festival concludes with Samvatsari, the last day of Paryushana, considered the holiest. On this day, Jains seek forgiveness one last time and make a sincere effort to let go of all grudges and negative emotions. It is a Day of Reconciliation and harmony.