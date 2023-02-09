Happy Teddy Day 2023: Each Color Teddy Bear has got a Hidden Message

Teddy Day 2023, this is the week of love, you can go ahead and gift your beloved Teddy bear, which symbolizes, happiness and promise to love him/her forever. Here, you can find what different colors of teddy bear mean.

Pink Teddy Bear

This means that your crush also likes you back and adores you. Color pink, represent compassion, care and love. Accepting a pink teddy bear indicates that you have finally accepted the person's proposal. If you wish to convert friendship into relationship of love, then you can gift bear in pink color.

Red Teddy Bear

Similar like red rose, red teddy bear signifies love. You can gift a red teddy bear to your loved ones. The color red, signifies true love, passion, romance, determination. When you give a person a teddy bear, you are showing as to how you feel for that person. Giving red colored teddy shows that you want to strengthen your relationship.

Orange teddy bear

Orange Teddy bear wishes joy, hope and sunshine. One can gift a cute little orange teddy bear to your loved ones to wish them happiness in the world. Orange color is also symbol of happiness, charm and enthusiasm. If someone offers you orange color teddy, then it shows that person is ready to propose to you.

White Teddy Bear

White teddy has got a special message, if someone, especially, your crush offers a white teddy, it means they are trying to state that, they are already booked. However, sometimes people do not get any other option other than white teddy bear, to gift, so before jumping to conclusions, it is always better to confront them about their feeling.

White color is associated with purity, positive spirit, beauty, harmony and simplicity. You can give this white teddy bear to someone who is close to you but still a friend.

Blue color teddy bear

The blue colored teddy bear is very beautiful and adorable. This color symbolizes depth, intelligence, truthfulness, loyalty, stability and confidence. It shows that you are committed to your relationship. You are always ready to walk with your partner.

Green Teddy bear

Green teddy bear means you are ready to wait for your beloved, no matter what, you will always wait for your beloved out of love, patience, passion and commitment to the relationship.