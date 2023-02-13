Happy Valentine Day 2023: Wishes, Messages and Quotes

If you are not aware as to what to write in a Valentine's Day Card or message, then you must begin by recalling why the other is significant to you. Also, truly think about it. What about them makes you heart skip a beat? Why do you value their friendship the most?



Why do you wish to rank the above individual among your favourites? If in a doubt, then share a special moment, a humorous incident, or an inside joke that connects you two.

Below you can find, the compiled Valentine's Day Greetings and messages for everyone you love to share. Sometimes, the words you have been searching for, you are not able to find. Here you can find it all. Here you can find collection of humorous Valentine messages, that are sure to make someone grin, as well as this collection of poetic love quotes. Here you can find heartfelt captions for your favourite Instagram photo of you and your date on Valentine Day.

Valentine Day Wishes

1. I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

2. To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do.

3. The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine's Day!

4. To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you.

5. Know why I have a library card? Because I'm checkin' you out.

6. Happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

7. Here's to a Valentine's Day filled with good wine, good food, and especially good friends like you.

8. I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a friend like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!

9. Happiness begins with you.

10. You're not the most important person. You're the only person.

12. Night and day, you're on my mind.

13. The good things in life are better with you.

14. I love the way you love me.

15. My favorite place to be is with you.

16. I made a wish, then you came true.

17. Without a doubt, I'd choose you all over again.

18. I followed my heart and it led me to you.

19. Love is sweet and so are you.

20. I'm so glad your forever is my always.

21. Love is in the air-row.

22. I choose you. Now and forever.

23. I was looking for a new last name. Can I have yours?

24. You weren't my first kiss, but you'll be the last.

25. You shine, my valentine.

26. If I had to do it all over again, it would still be you.

27. When I think about the things that matter in life, you're what comes to mind.

28. Out of all the women in the world, I'm the one who gets to keep you.

29. Life may change, but our love will always be the same.

30. There's no one I'd rather do nothing with than you.

31. The heart wants what the heart wants.

32. As long as we're together, every day is Valentine's Day.

33. Even after all this time, I still have a crush on you.

34. I love you because you're perfect. And when you're not? I love you even more.

35. Something tells me we're into something good.

36. What a wonderful world it is with you in it.

37. You're my someone.

38. Having you in my life puts a smile in my heart.

39. My life wouldn't be the same without you in it. Happy Valentine's Day.

40. For all the little things you do and the big ones, too, thanks for being there.

41. I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.

42. You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

43. Every day I wake up next to you feels like Valentine's

Valentine Day Quotes

1. "Love is friendship that has caught on fire." —Ann Landers

2. "We were together. I forget the rest." —Walt Whitman

3. "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf

4. "Loving is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

5. "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." —Charles M. Schulz

6. "I love you right up to the moon—and back." —Sam McBratney

7. "Love recognizes no barriers." —Maya Angelou

8. "Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces." —Rumi

9. "All you need is love." —The Beatles

10. "Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love."— Mother Teresa