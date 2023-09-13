Live
Just In
Hartalika Teej 2023: Know the history of the festival and expert tips for a happy relationship
Hartalika Teej, an important Hindu festival, is just around the corner and will be celebrated on September 18, 2023. This auspicious occasion has deep significance for married women who observe a fast for the long life and health of their husbands. . But what's behind this beloved tradition and how can it inspire a happy married life? Let's delve into the meaning of Hartalika Teej and collect some tips for a satisfying marriage journey.
Hartalika Teej is a celebration of the divine union between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Both married and unmarried women participate in this celebration, worshiping Teej Mata, a manifestation of Parvati, in the hope of finding a life partner as virtuous and steadfast as Lord Shiva. This festival lasts for three days in the month of Bhadrapada and culminates with a day of fasting for married women, inspired by Goddess Parvati's initial fast to win Lord Shiva's hand in marriage.
Legends narrates the story of Goddess Parvati's unwavering devotion and perseverance to unite with Lord Shiva. In the face of her father's attempts to marry her to Lord Vishnu, Parvati's friends took her to a forest, where she determinedly pursued the affections of Lord Shiva. She is believed to have gone through 107 incarnations in the search for her, and was finally successful when she turned 108, earning her the title of Teej Mata.
Hartalika Teej is mainly celebrated in North India, with fervent observance in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Women adorn themselves in their best outfits and adorn their hands with intricate mehendi or henna designs, adding an aura of festivity to the occasion.
On this auspicious day, many astrologers say that this is the prosperous time for a harmonious married life and finding an ideal life partner.
Offerings to the Divine: To remove obstacles in your marriage, offer 11 bundles of turmeric to Goddess Parvati and white cloth to Lord Shiva.
Light the lamps: After evening prayers on Teej, light 11 ghee lamps while worshiping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Reportedly, this ritual helps in finding a partner of her choice.
Devotion to Shivalinga: She creates a Shivalinga and offers 21 bael patras while circling it 11 times. This ritual is believed to hasten the arrival of a compatible life partner.