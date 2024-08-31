Live
Hartalika Teej Vrat: Key Guidelines for a Blissful Married Life
Hartalika Teej Vrat is a significant fast observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This challenging fast involves strict rules, where women abstain from food, water, and even fruits from sunrise on the day of the fast until sunrise the next day. In addition to these stringent guidelines, several other important rituals must be followed. This year, Hartalika Teej Vrat falls on September 6.
Worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
Married women offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day, seeking blessings for their husband's long life. The fast is observed with utmost devotion, and specific practices are adhered to for its successful completion.
Key Do’s and Don’ts During the Fast
Control Anger: It is believed that women should avoid getting angry during the fast as it may render the fast incomplete.
Maintain the Fast: Women who vow to observe the Hartalika Teej fast should not break it. Breaking the fast can result in unfavorable outcomes.
Stay Awake at Night: Women are advised to stay awake on the night of the fast, reciting the story and hymns of Lord Shiva to gain special blessings.
Avoid Conflicts with Husband: As the fast is dedicated to the husband, women should avoid quarrels or disagreements with them during this period.
Avoid Black Attire: Black is considered inauspicious, so women should refrain from wearing black clothes or bangles on this day.
Respect Elders: Women observing the fast should ensure they do not insult elders, as doing so may negate the benefits of the fast.
Listen to the Fast Story: It is essential to worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesha. Failing to do so may lead to an incomplete fast.
Maintain Purity: Observing purity is crucial, as it is believed to be a significant aspect of the fast.
Refrain from Milk and Fruits: Women should avoid consuming milk and fruits during the fast as these are believed to have negative implications for future births.
By adhering to these guidelines, women can ensure a successful Hartalika Teej Vrat, paving the way for a prosperous and harmonious married life.