40-year-old man, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 40-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh on Wednesday, officials said.

This was the first case to be reported in a health facility in Chandigarh.

However, hospital authorities have yet to confirm whether the patient was suffering from the latest JN.1 variant or not.

The patient, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, was referred to the GMCH from Ludhiana after testing positive for Covid-19.

A day earlier, GMCH Director Dr Ashok Atri said the data of the patient had been entered in the required format, and he had been isolated in the Covid area where two ventilators were set up.

He added that there is no need to worry as of now.

Punjab's first Covid-19 case was logged two days ago when a 51-year-old woman from Haryana's Yamunanagar tested positive at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, near here.

In Haryana, state Health Minister Arti Singh Rao last week said there are four active cases of coronavirus -- two each in Gurugram and Faridabad in the national capital region.

The infected have no travel history.

In a statement, the minister said all four patients -- two men and two women -- have a mild form of infection and were under home quarantine.

"There has been no requirement for hospitalisation, and all patients are under regular medical supervision. All four individuals were vaccinated. A person from Gurugram district who was earlier detected with the virus has already recovered,” the minister said in a statement on May 23.

She said that in view of the recent reporting of coronavirus cases in various parts of the country, the Health Department is monitoring the situation and is taking necessary steps to ensure public safety and preparedness.