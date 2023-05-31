A global call to action against tobacco

World No Tobacco Day is an annual event observed on May 31st, dedicated to raising awareness about the detrimental health effects of tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce its consumption. Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987, this significant day aims to highlight the worldwide tobacco epidemic and encourage governments, organisations, and individuals to take collective action towards a tobacco-free future.



The Global Tobacco Epidemic:

Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy, says, “Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths globally, causing millions of deaths each year and posing serious health risks to both smokers and non-smokers. About 86% use Tobacco for smoking and 14% use in smokeless form. Tobacco contains hundreds of chemical agents which include potent carcinogens like nitrosamines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide and many others.”

“According to the WHO, tobacco kills more than 8 million people annually, with approximately 7 million deaths attributed to direct tobacco use and over 1 million resulting from exposure to secondhand smoke. The toll on public health is alarming, encompassing various forms of cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions,” says Dr P Vijay Anand Reddy.

Mobilising Global Action:

World No Tobacco Day sparks a range of activities and initiatives worldwide, aiming to foster global cooperation in the fight against tobacco. These include:

Awareness Campaigns: Health organisations, educational institutions, and non-governmental organisations run awareness campaigns to educate individuals about the dangers of tobacco, utilising various mediums such as social media, public service announcements, and community events.

Policy Advocacy: Governments are urged to strengthen their tobacco control measures, aligning with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). This includes implementing stricter regulations on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as enacting smoke-free legislation.

World No Tobacco Day serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing battle against tobacco and its devastating impact on public health. By raising awareness, advocating for effective policies, supporting cessation efforts, and engaging youth, this global campaign strives to create a world free from the harms of tobacco. As individuals, we can contribute by spreading awareness, supporting tobacco control initiatives, and empowering others to live healthier lives, free from tobacco addiction.