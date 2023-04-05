A healthier future for women

The Voluson 58 with Touch Panel is designed to help streamline imaging procedures - from the intuitive user interface to the built-in automation and advanced software tools, helping you make the most of every day and every exam.

Highlights



• Lightweight and

maneuverable

• High resolution LCD LED display 23 inches

• 4 active probe ports

• Automatic optimisation

• Auto TGC

• 3D multiplanar display

• Realtime 4D

• SonoRenderlive

• HDlive-

• Advanced VCI

• TUI (Tomographic Ultrasound Imaging)

• SonoBiometry

• HD-Flow"

• SonoAVC-

• Sono L&D

• SonoVCADTheart

• SonoNT-

• SonolT

• Wide sector (max angle)

• B-Flow"

• Battery pack

• Report editor

• On board archive

including preview

and pre-selection

• Probe favorites

• Sleep mode-fast wake

• 3D print file export

• Advanced security package

Why ultrasound is the best choice in scanning a baby?



Ultrasound scans use sound waves to build a picture of the baby in the womb. The scans are painless, have no known side effects on mothers or babies, and can be carried out at any stage of pregnancy.

