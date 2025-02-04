Academia-industry collaboration key to shape standards, boost economic growth: BIS

New Delhi: The need is to build academia-industry collaboration to help shape standards that drive innovation and economic growth in the country, said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an Annual Convention on the healthcare sector organised by BIS under the Department of Consumer Affairs, organised for Deans and HODs of academic institutions and research organisations at its National Institute of Training for Standardisation, Noida.

“It is important to strengthen India’s manufacturing base in the healthcare sector,” said Tiwari, while also highlighting BIS’s initiatives, including orientation programmes in institutions and annual conventions across various disciplines.

He urged experts to actively participate in BIS technical committees, engage in research and development projects, and integrate standards into engineering curricula to enhance learning.

Noting the challenges of a limited manufacturing base and restricted research capabilities, he emphasised the need to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of Indian standards gaining global recognition.

BIS aims to strengthen the usability of Indian Standards. It may not be limited to industries or consumer groups in particular but proves to be of technical interest to academicians. This exercise of engaging with the institutes may boost awareness of standards within the academic and research arena.

“Standards created must not only be scientifically advanced but also timely as per the needs,” said Chandan Bahl, Scientist-G and DDG (International Relations). He said that academia and research organisations are important stakeholders having the latest technical know-how in the field.

Around 36 participants from 28 institutes were present at the convention. The convention aimed to generate awareness regarding standardisation in the healthcare and medical device sector and to explore opportunities for collaboration with academia and research organisations to strengthen the standardisation activity of BIS in this sector.



