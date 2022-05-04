Amazing Health Benefits of Mango, king of fruits

Mango is the king of fruits; it offers numerous health benefits .



Makes your gums & teeth stronger

• Take the peel of mango fruit and mango leaves in equal quantities

• Grind them to form a paste

• Keep this paste in mouth for sometime or gargle it

• This paste would help the teeth as well as gums stronger.

Cure for hair problems

• Extract the oil of mango seeds

• Apply this on hairs as well as roots, it prevents premature graying of hairs.

• Doing this, also helps in curing problems like dandruff and hair fall

Treats Dry Cough

• Take a completely ripe mango and then bake it on fire or by burying in the sand

• Let it cool and suck it slowly

• This would help in curing the dry cough

Quenches Thirst

• Take the seed's kernel and prepare its decoction

• Add 10 gm sugar candy in it and drink

• It quenches even the severe thirst.

Aids in Digestion

• Take 5.5 gm of Kernel of mango seed and cook in 100 ml of water

• Mix another 5.5 gm of kernel of mango seed and blend the mixture to form a paste

• Give the mixture with curd, three times a day

• During the process of treatment, rice and curd is allowed

• Or take equal quantities of kernel of mango seed and mango pulp

• Mix them well and give 1 gm of this mixture 2 to 3 times a day.

• It helps in curing the diarhoea

Controls hiccoughs

• Blend mango leaves and coriander leaves

• Take around 2 to 4 gm of this mixture, with lukewarm water, twice to thrice a day

• It controls hiccoughs.

Energizes body

• Take around 11 yellow leaves of mangom

• Then boil it in 1 litre of water and add 1 or 2 cardamom in it

• When water becomes half, take it off the fire and add sugar and also milk to it

• Drink this like a regular tea

• It offers energy to all parts of the body

• Or take 5 to 10 gm of mango flower with milk

• It helps in energizing the body and potency.

Treatment of cholera

• Give mango juice or mango panna, repeatedly to the patient

• In the early stage of illness, take 20 gm of mango leaves and crush it.

• Form a decoction of it in ½ litre of water

• When the water gets one-fourth, filter and give to the patient

• It helps in controlling the illness.

Improves immunity

• Each morning, one should suck sweet mangoes and then drink milk cooked with ginger root powder and dried dates.

Heals spider bite

• Apply the paste of mango seed or dried mango powder in water, on boils,

• It nullifies the venom and also treats the boils

Treats colitis

• Take 50 gm of juice of fresh mangoes and mix with 20 to 25 gm of sweet curd and one teaspoon of dry ginger powder

• Give the mixture, 2 to 3 times a day

• Within a few days old as well as chronic colitis gets cured.