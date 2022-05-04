Amazing Health Benefits of Mango, king of fruits
Mango is the king of fruits; it offers numerous health benefits.
Mango is the king of fruits; it offers numerous health benefits.
Makes your gums & teeth stronger
• Mango is the king of fruits, it offers numerous health benefits
• Take the peel of mango fruit and mango leaves in equal quantities
• Grind them to form a paste
• Keep this paste in mouth for sometime or gargle it
• This paste would help the teeth as well as gums stronger.
Cure for hair problems
• Extract the oil of mango seeds
• Apply this on hairs as well as roots, it prevents premature graying of hairs.
• Doing this, also helps in curing problems like dandruff and hair fall
Treats Dry Cough
• Take a completely ripe mango and then bake it on fire or by burying in the sand
• Let it cool and suck it slowly
• This would help in curing the dry cough
Quenches Thirst
• Take the seed's kernel and prepare its decoction
• Add 10 gm sugar candy in it and drink
• It quenches even the severe thirst.
Aids in Digestion
• Take 5.5 gm of Kernel of mango seed and cook in 100 ml of water
• Mix another 5.5 gm of kernel of mango seed and blend the mixture to form a paste
• Give the mixture with curd, three times a day
• During the process of treatment, rice and curd is allowed
• Or take equal quantities of kernel of mango seed and mango pulp
• Mix them well and give 1 gm of this mixture 2 to 3 times a day.
• It helps in curing the diarhoea
Controls hiccoughs
• Blend mango leaves and coriander leaves
• Take around 2 to 4 gm of this mixture, with lukewarm water, twice to thrice a day
• It controls hiccoughs.
Energizes body
• Take around 11 yellow leaves of mangom
• Then boil it in 1 litre of water and add 1 or 2 cardamom in it
• When water becomes half, take it off the fire and add sugar and also milk to it
• Drink this like a regular tea
• It offers energy to all parts of the body
• Or take 5 to 10 gm of mango flower with milk
• It helps in energizing the body and potency.
Treatment of cholera
• Give mango juice or mango panna, repeatedly to the patient
• In the early stage of illness, take 20 gm of mango leaves and crush it.
• Form a decoction of it in ½ litre of water
• When the water gets one-fourth, filter and give to the patient
• It helps in controlling the illness.
Improves immunity
• Each morning, one should suck sweet mangoes and then drink milk cooked with ginger root powder and dried dates.
Heals spider bite
• Apply the paste of mango seed or dried mango powder in water, on boils,
• It nullifies the venom and also treats the boils
Treats colitis
• Take 50 gm of juice of fresh mangoes and mix with 20 to 25 gm of sweet curd and one teaspoon of dry ginger powder
• Give the mixture, 2 to 3 times a day
• Within a few days old as well as chronic colitis gets cured.