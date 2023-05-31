Anti-Tobacco Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes on quitting of Tobacco

World Anti-Tobacco Day 2023 Quotes



1. People across the world wish to get rid of tobacco pandemic and claim their right to health and healthy living in order to protect their future generations.

2. World Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death it causes

3. In the year, 1988, the World Health Assembly passed a resolution calling for the celebration of Wrold No Tobacco Day, each year on 31st May.

4. “Replacing the smoke on your face with a smile today will replace illness in your life with happiness tomorrow. Quit now. Eliminate tobacco from your life before it kills you! We need to burn calories daily, not tobacco!”

5. “What we need to burn on a daily basis are calories and not tobacco. Stay healthy and happy with no tobacco.”

6. “Let us make sure that tobacco is not able to take any more lives by making this world free from it.”

7. “The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.. Take the first step towards your goal by saying no to tobacco.”

8. “Cancer is caused by tobacco and it is a disease that gives a person a death sentence in the majority of cases.”

9. “Tobacco kills more people than any other addiction and it’s time we educate people young and old people alike, to stay away from tobacco.”

10. “It may be difficult to quit smoking at first, but it is not impossible.”

11. ” It is never easy to quit an addiction and we salute those ex-smokers who have managed to get past their habit.”

12. “The only thing that tobacco brings along with it is a disease which later converts into death and despair for your loved one. Save yourself and your family from a disaster like this by quitting tobacco.”

13. “If you love your family, then say no to smoking and tobacco.” "Make this No Tobacco Day more meaningful by keeping it away from your life.” Kissing A Smoker Is Like Licking An Ashtray. “A healthy heart and a happy smile come to your life when you leave smoking.”