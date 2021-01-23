Are you sleeping enough?

Sleep plays an essential role in our health. The day after you haven't slept well is enough to certify this claim. It's akin to how our mobile phone is drained out if not charged; for sleep recharges and rejuvenates the body.

It provides the cells and tissues with the opportunity to recover from the wear and tear of daily life. Major restorative functions such as muscle growth and protein synthesis occur almost exclusively during sleep.

Nowadays due to a variety of factors, many people are sleep deprived and this can take a toll on one's health and productivity. Read on for some tips to help you sleep well.

Eat at least 3 hours before you hit the pillow

In order to avoid the digestion process from affecting your sleep, it's best to eat a light dinner and at least three hours before bedtime.

Keep the gadgets at bay an hour before sleep

Prepare your mind for a good night's rest by keeping the mobile phone and television away. Instead read or listen to some light music or something positive.

Establish a sleep routine

Body likes clockwork. Try and sleep at the same time every night.

Exercise

This makes a huge difference! Just do it.

Be positive

Say your affirmations or write your gratitude list so that you sleep in a positive state of mind. Never sleep after an argument. Resolve things and then get to sleep.

Dim the lights

The darker the room, the more your chances of getting a good sleep.

Avoid caffeine

This should be done for overall health as it's addictive, acidic in our body, and of course caffeine wakes us up.

Be comfortable

Wear loose fitting clothing and ensure your bed is comfortable to sleep in. Ensure the room temperature is conducive too.

Get enough sunlight

Getting morning sunlight can help you sleep better at night as it increases the level of serotonin, which is important to sleep.

Be healthy

Sleep gets affected when we are unwell, so ensure you eat a whole food plant based diet and stay healthy. You also snore less with this diet!