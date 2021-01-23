Are you sleeping enough?
Sleep plays an essential role in our health. The day after you haven't slept well is enough to certify this claim. It's akin to how our mobile phone is drained out if not charged; for sleep recharges and rejuvenates the body.
It provides the cells and tissues with the opportunity to recover from the wear and tear of daily life. Major restorative functions such as muscle growth and protein synthesis occur almost exclusively during sleep.
Nowadays due to a variety of factors, many people are sleep deprived and this can take a toll on one's health and productivity. Read on for some tips to help you sleep well.
Eat at least 3 hours before you hit the pillow
In order to avoid the digestion process from affecting your sleep, it's best to eat a light dinner and at least three hours before bedtime.
Keep the gadgets at bay an hour before sleep
Prepare your mind for a good night's rest by keeping the mobile phone and television away. Instead read or listen to some light music or something positive.
Establish a sleep routine
Body likes clockwork. Try and sleep at the same time every night.
Exercise
This makes a huge difference! Just do it.
Be positive
Say your affirmations or write your gratitude list so that you sleep in a positive state of mind. Never sleep after an argument. Resolve things and then get to sleep.
Dim the lights
The darker the room, the more your chances of getting a good sleep.
Avoid caffeine
This should be done for overall health as it's addictive, acidic in our body, and of course caffeine wakes us up.
Be comfortable
Wear loose fitting clothing and ensure your bed is comfortable to sleep in. Ensure the room temperature is conducive too.
Get enough sunlight
Getting morning sunlight can help you sleep better at night as it increases the level of serotonin, which is important to sleep.
Be healthy
Sleep gets affected when we are unwell, so ensure you eat a whole food plant based diet and stay healthy. You also snore less with this diet!