AstraZeneca to expand its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in India

New Delhi: Global drugmaker AstraZeneca's India arm on Thursday announced its plan to expand the scope of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in India, including about 30 per cent increase in employment across information technology, software, and business services over the next two years.

Established in Chennai in 2014, GITC has evolved from offering IT support services into a capability centre fuelling AstraZeneca's growth through innovation strategy, the company said.

"Our commitment to putting patients first and our passion to combine science and innovation is the driving force for us to become an integral part of AZ’s digital transformation journey," AstraZeneca India Private Ltd Managing Director Siva Padmanabhan said in a statement.

"With this expansion, GITC Chennai is set to make a significant contribution to AstraZeneca’s global presence, highlighting our confidence towards the pool of talent available," he added,

With AstraZeneca’s focus on science and innovation, the company further said that the expansion of GITC’s scope will enable the hub to establish new-age solutions for the benefit of patients worldwide.

AstraZeneca India Private Ltd (AZIPL) is the global capability centre responsible for driving the company’s digital agenda, strengthening digital infrastructure, and developing technological capabilities.

The GITC in Chennai and R&D Bengaluru provide services such as IT services, analytics, global business services (GBS), R&D, and operations.