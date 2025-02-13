Ayush Ministry’s tie-up with Indonesia to boost quality of traditional meds: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi: The recent collaboration Ministry of Ayush and Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority will boost the quality of traditional medicines, said Prataprao Jadhav Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Ayush Ministry’s Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, was part of several MoUs exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on January 25, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

The MoU signed in the field of traditional medicine quality assurance is set to elevate global standards, said Jadhav said.

“This collaboration will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of traditional medicines, setting the stage for a more integrated and scientifically regulated approach to this valuable healthcare system,” he added.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that the strategic collaboration will “foster greater knowledge exchange, capacity building, and strengthening the role of traditional medicine in global healthcare”.

Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy is an IS/ISO 9001:2015 certified institution for Quality Management Systems (QMS) dedicated to establishing and maintaining standards for Indian medicine and homoeopathy.

The key provisions of the MoU include the exchange of information and expertise on regulatory provisions for traditional medicine; capacity-building initiatives such as seminars, workshops, and training programmes aimed at enhancing professional knowledge and skills.

It also includes technical visits to facilitate familiarisation with the regulatory processes of both countries; joint participation in international events related to traditional medicine; collaboration on joint training programmes for industries or entities involved in the traditional medicine sector; and expansion of cooperation into other mutually agreed areas.

The MoU also signifies a shared vision for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of traditional medicine, paving the way for further collaboration between India and Indonesia and setting an example for other nations in embracing the integration of traditional systems of medicine within modern healthcare frameworks.