Live
Just In
Bengaluru Startup Launches AI Health Companion 'Even Steven'
Bengaluru-based healthcare startup, Even, has launched an AI chatbot named Even Steven, designed to offer verified health advice and assist with medical queries
Bengaluru-basedhealthcare startup Even has unveiled its latest innovation, an AI health chatbot named Even Steven, which is designed to offer verified medical advice on a wide range of topics.
Available for free on WhatsApp, Even Steven can read and analyze medical reports, create personalized exercise or diet plans based on medical history, and even provide nutritional information from a user's shared picture.
"Our goal is to make reliable health advice accessible and affordable to everyone," explains Alessandro Ialonge, Even's Co-founder and CTO, emphasizing that the chatbot's advice is vetted by experienced doctors. The startup aims to scale their trusted medical advice with AI technology, ensuring patients receive reliable information amidst the sea of online misinformation.