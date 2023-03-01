Common signs of labour pain

Labour is a one-of-a-kind experience which sometimes gets over in a couple of hours or can extend for days. It not only challenges a mother's physical but also psychological strength and it is impossible to anticipate how labour and delivery will proceed until it happens. It can, however, be perceived as a series of occurrences. The initiation of labour is referred to as the latent period. This is the stage during which the cervix relaxes and thins, facilitating the baby's delivery. This might take several hours or even days.



We spoke to Dr Sheetal Sachdeva OBGYN Consultant , Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, and she says, " The womb tightens and relaxes throughout the pregnancy. These pains might seem like severe period cramps for some people which occur during pregnancy, especially near the end. These are known as Braxton Hicks contractions or false labour pains."

As labour proceeds, sensations get longer, stronger, and more frequent, muscles tense, and discomfort intensifies. Later, when the muscles relax, the discomfort lessens, and the hardness subsides in the abdomen. The contractions press the baby down and open the cervix allowing the baby to pass through.

Dr Sheetal Sachdeva shares the detail about the labour pain:



A "show"



During pregnancy, the cervix becomes clogged with mucus. This mucus is expelled just before or during labour, and it passes through the vagina. This sticky, jelly-like pink mucus is termed a 'show', and it can come out in one glob or multiple pieces. It's pink because it contains a trace of blood. It suggests that the cervix is expanding, and labour might begin immediately or in a couple of hours or days.

Water break



The water will most likely rupture during or after labour begins. The amniotic sac is a bag of fluid in which the foetus develops and matures. As the baby is ready to be delivered, the sac normally ruptures and the amniotic fluid drains into the vagina. This is ground-breaking. A midwife or doctor may offer to break the water during labour. When water breaks naturally, the sensation of a gradual trickle or a quick surge of water is uncontrollable.

Amniotic fluid is clear and light in colour which might be difficult to distinguish from urine at times. When water burst, the water may first appear bloodstained.

Active labour



The cervix dilates (opens) and effaces (thins out) during early labour, and it is possible to have moderate, irregular contractions. Once the cervix opens, there may be a clear pink or slightly bloody discharge from the vagina. During active labour, the cervix dilates from 6 to 10 centimetres (cm). Contractions will get stronger, closer together, and more frequent, and legs may cramp, and nausea may occur.

Active labour might last from around 4 to 8 hours or more. The cervix dilates at a rate of about 1 cm per hour on average. The final stage of active labour, known as transition, can be very intense and painful. Contractions will be close together and last between 60 and 90 seconds. Pressure might be felt in the lower back and rectum. This is the period when healthcare practitioners urged to push.

The childbirth and placenta delivery



It might take anywhere from a few minutes to many hours to bring the baby into the world. When it's time to push, try out several positions until you find one that feels right. It is eventually urged to push more softly. Slowing down allows the vaginal tissues to stretch instead of ripping. The rest of the baby's body will be born shortly after the baby's head is delivered.

The placenta is delivered by the woman during the third stage of labour. There are moderate, less painful, close-together contractions which aid in the movement of the placenta into the delivery canal. One more mild push is required to deliver the placenta. To promote uterine contractions and reduce bleeding, the mother may be given medication before or after the placenta is delivered.

During the beginning of labour, the mother can walk or move around, have fluid intake with drinks that can assist maintain high energy levels. Use any relaxation and breathing routines learnt to deal with contractions as they become stronger and more uncomfortable - the birth partner can assist with this. Let the birth partner massage back to assist ease discomfort.