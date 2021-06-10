Corona Vaccine: Apart from Covaxin and Covishield and List of Vaccines Developed in India

The Primary vaccines being administered in India are, Covishield and Covaxin. According to the reports, by the end of 2021, India may have access to nearing to 6 Covid-19 vaccines, all of them are in the pipeline they are locally developed.

India is not only of hub of vaccine and medical manufacturing, but a lot of the Covid-19 vaccines being worked on domestically, they are based on novel technologies. India has been badly hit by the 2nd wave of the pandemic, hence the development has been accelerated with regards to domestically produced vaccines, this would help speed up the availability of Vaccines in India.

The added advantage is, it would also help save cost. Here, is the list of all Indian Homegrown vaccines being worked on in India.

1. Corvabex

Biological E, has been in the news recently, after the government officials have made an announcement that they have purchased about 30 crore doses of the company's locally produced Covid-19 vaccine, Corvabex.

This one is touted to be the cheapest and economical vaccine in the world( it costs nearing to Rs.50 a shot) . The above vaccine has been indigenously produced and it is one of the first of its kind. The Corbevex uses a "recombinant protein sub-unit, that is, it contains a part of the spike protein of the coronavirus. The above injection will not spread illness, but it prompts the body, to prevent future infections. It would be cheaper to produce when compared to mRNA and other inactive vaccines being presently used, the easy availability of the ingredients makes it cheaper.

2. PTX-Covid19-B (Biological E)

Early reports suggest that, Biological E would oversee the development of India's 1st mRNA based vaccine, which is under development by Canada-based Province Therapeutics Holdings. There are also reports that, Biological E is working to bring Johnson and Johnson's one-dose Covid vaccine Variant, Jannsen Vaccine to India.

3. Zydus-Cadila's ZyCOV-D

In 2021, Ahmedabad-based domestic drug manufacturer Zydus cadila is trying to develop Covid-19 vaccine. Last year, development has been taking place and clinical testing is under process. ZyCov-D this vaccine is made with support from Centre's National Biopharma Mission. This may a 2nd homegrown vaccine for kids, since the company, along with Bharat Biotech is presently testing its novel vaccine make on kids aged 12 to 18 years. In the coming weeks, the medicine maker is expected to seek license and speed up production if essential nods are met.

4. Sputnik V (manufactured by Dr.Reddy's laboratories)

In the month of April, Dr Reddy's Hyderabad based Pharma major, has got emergency use authorization for both marketing as well as production of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine. While the company has already progressed with a soft launch after the initial shipment of doses from Russia come though, it is expected that production of the same, would be scaled up in the coming weeks. The vaccine uses inactivated Sars-Cov-2 virus, which cannot replicate in human cells, in order to stimulate an immune response. The interim results have revealed that the vaccine is very effective and it carries an efficacy rate of above 90%.

5. Covid Vaccine from Indian Immunological limited

Another prime vaccine maker based out of India, the Indian immunological limited has been overseeing the development of a vaccine in partnership with Griffith University, Australia. The vaccine model, though still in its nascent stage, it makes use of an innovative codon-deoptimization technology, which directly targets the cells infected by SARS-COV2. Studies and Pre-clinical trials are still going on for the same.

6. Covid vaccine -Mynax's

A startup, the above company is a Bangalore based medical company, Mynvax, this has made headlines, when it made an announcement that it is working on Covid vaccine, which uses a very different approach which involves a protein-based vaccine. A similar thing has been done in collaboration with the Indian institute of science (Bengaluru). While the scientists are still conducting varied preclinical trials, the company has applied about 15 crore grant to do additional research from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.