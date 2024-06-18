Country Club Unveils VIP platinum global card to commemorate Yoga Day

Live
We lay emphasis on the Health and Fitness: Dr Y. Rajeev Reddy
Hyderabad: Every year, June 21st is celebrated as the International Yoga Day, this year with the theme Yoga for Women Empowerment, A curtain raiser to 10th International yoga day Country Club Hyderabad on Tuesday organized the yoga programme at Club Premises, Begumpet. meanwhile to celebrate the occasion of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Chairman Shri Mr Y. Rajeev Reddy unveiled the prestigious Country Club VIP platinum global card also.
Mr Rajeev Reddy started the Yoga session along with Simran Ahuja, former Miss India and International yoga trainer. Simran Ahuja performed few yoga asana’s live session and she trained the participants in Hatha Yoga, Pranayamas, yoga nidra, surya namaskaras, Chandra namaskaras. Speaking to Media, Rajeev Reddy Said, that Country Club philosophy of healthy life and tradition always gives preference for Health and fitness, for this international yoga day, happy to release Country club global member ship card. The VIP Platinum Global Membership Card gives access to, Life time Clubbing, 24/7 Access to Health and Fitness Centres, Unlimited Block Buster Entertainment Events , 30 Years of Domestic and International Holidays etc.
To celebrate, various events and sessions will be organized in Country clubs pan India. Keeping in tune to Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of Yoga to be celebrated as a International day of Yoga across the world where in people from more than 180 Countries from different walks of life. Yoga is from ancient India. Yoga’s origins can be traced over 5000 years ago. Health and Fitness are a part of our Company's DNA, Rajeev Reddy added.