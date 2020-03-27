Covid-19: Keep Your Home Clean This Way To Stay Away From Virus

Corona fever is all over the world and this deadly disease is making all of us be locked at home. But do you think are you safe at home??? Many say yes… But you need to clean your home regularly to be more protected from his contagious virus.

According to the health sources, the virus will not only stay on humans but also sticks to the things at home and then gradually spreads to people who touch them.

Here is the table which describes the lifetime of the virus on various objects… Have a look!

Air 3 hours

Copper Utensils 4 hours

Cardboards 24 hours

Steel 2-3 days

Plastic 3 days

So, in order to stay safe at home, you need to follow the below-mentioned tips for cleaning your home…

• Take a tissue and spritz a disinfecting spray on it. Clean the doorknobs, switchboards, toys, faucets, phones, remotes, toilet commodes and keyboards with it.

• When it comes to cleaning the surfaces like dining tables, center tables, mix detergent soap and water and transfer it to spray bottle. Clean then with this disinfecting liquid and kill the germs on them.

• Next way is to kill the infected pathogens… For this you need an EPA approved dis-infected chemical products like bathroom cleaners and floor cleaner liquids. They not only kill the germs but also remove the debris from the surfaces.

• If you don't have them at home in this lockdown period, worry not!!! We are here with the simple DIY solution… Mix bleach and water in a bowl and use this liquid can be used as disinfected cleaners.

• Next is the process of washing your hands… Try to use gloves while cooking or for any other cleaning processes. Or else you need to wash your hands for every half-an-hour with liquid soap for at least 20 seconds rubbing all your hands.

• Thereafter we come to the washing tips… When to wish to wash your clothes in the washing machine then change the settings to warm water and definitely add Dettol or any other anti-bacterial liquids to keep your clothes clean.

• Finally, comes collecting packages which deliver to your home. As the Coronavirus will stay on cardboards for 24 hours, you need to clean your hands immediately after unpacking the package boxes.

Do follow these tips and stay safe at home… As elders and kids need to be more careful, all the mothers should keep all the things related to them clean and disinfected.

Stay locked ay your homes and make Corona fall weak with our strong decisions…