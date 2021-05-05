Dos and Don’ts for fevers

Our conditioning has made us believe that a fever is bad. Instead we need to thank our body for having the energy to build up a temperature so that the invading organism cannot multiply efficiently and that we are aware that we have to assist the body to heal by giving it ample rest, plenty of fluids and only simple food if any. Here are some tips to handle any fever.

Take plenty of rest

When you are unwell the body automatically asks for the rest so that it can divert all its energies into healing. Taking rest at this time is the best thing that you can do to help your body heal.

Eat only if hungry

When we are unwell our body automatically tells us not to eat. The tongue gets coated, food doesn't taste good anymore, and there is no appetite. This is so that the body doesn't have to divert any of its energies into digestion and can use all the energies for healing. All too often our family members tell us to try eating just a little. This is bad advice. Always listen to your body.

Drink plenty of fluids

Our body often indicates thirst. Fluids help to cleanse the body.

Get a diagnosis

Different infectious diseases have different symptoms that doctors use to diagnose. Instead of getting rid of them, careful observation of all the symptoms will help in diagnosis. Blood tests can also help in diagnosing. If we have a diagnosis then we have an idea of what to expect in terms of duration, intensity, and prognosis. And if its something that can definitely be helped with certain treatments it may even be wise to take them. A good example could be malaria or typhoid fever or encephalitis or meningitis or certain pneumonias.

Avoid antipyretics

This is a golden rule. Bringing down the fever is always counter-productive. Our effort should be towards bringing down the infection or problem and not the fever which is only a symptom.

Make yourself comfortable

The body will tell you how. It will tell you whether you need blankets or open-air, light or darkness, activity or inactivity. Listen to the advice of your body.

Avoid medicines

Medicines are great when absolutely required but most of the time they are overused. In general, doctors hand out a long prescription for any fever which consists of an antipyretic, an antibiotic or two, a probiotic, a vitamin or two, an antacid, and perhaps some symptom specific medications like a painkiller. A fever treated this way often takes just as many days as a fever that is treated entirely by listening to your body. The advantage of the latter is that you will have long-standing immunity and no side effects.­