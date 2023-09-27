Dynamised auto haemotherapy in the treatment of viral diseases

Presently we do have certain antiviral drugs in allopathy, but there are no satisfactory medicines for majority of viral diseases. DAHT, as described below can be used successfully as a therapeutic tool in the treatment of 1) Viral diseases and 2) Exogenous toxic states (e.g. Drug Diseases).

To my surprise the results are miraculous and encouraging in both the diseased conditions.

The process involves the preparation and administration of potentised substances with patient’s own natural fluids like blood, CSF, urine, saliva etc, as a basic substance.

The potentised substance so obtained is a real dynamic equivalent to all the components of blood, the basic substance, but upon therapeutic administration the living organism, responds favorably and finally to only that part of the curative vital reaction that relates to the pathogenetic constituent of foreign origin present in the basic substance. It is based on the observations of Dr Hahnemann that The pathogenetic power of a medicine is it’s disease curing power. Drugs are sick making and sick curing.

Dr Hahnemann contends that there is nothing in the nature, that can hurt, that cannot be used to cure, but to cure that and that alone which it can cause.

The results are good in diseases in which the causal factor is a foreign chemical or a tiny organism like a virus. I am sure the process will prove to be of great help as a adjuvant therapy in clinical practice in dealing with the above diseases.

It is a fact that the process of Dynamised auto haemotherapy is novel and highly useful as a sole / adjuvant therapy in treating majority of viral diseases and exogenous toxic states for which presently there is no specific and / or satisfactory treatment in allopathy. I am confident that the process of DAHT can be made good use of in treating and preventing many dangerous viral diseases like Ebola, Influenza, Dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis, Corona etc. DAHT needs clinical trials for its evaluation in this regard.

As regards HIV+Ve /AIDS patients, I am able to prolong the life span of many people much beyond the maximum survival limits made possible with recognized therapies. DNA of the HIV is integrated with the DNA of host cell. Hence total elimination of HIV is not easy.

DAHT process is indigenous and rewarding in providing a better answer to the above diseases. It is of great use to all the concerned and needs immediate attention. I am very much willing to demonstrate the usefulness of the process and extend my services where needed in the interest of the suffering humanity in dealing with viral diseases. The approach is specific to the extent of neutralization / inactivation of main causative element of foreign origin but man as a whole is not taken into account in the study of disease and it’s management. One has to manage the case homeopathically for symptoms remaining after DAHT.

