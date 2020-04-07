Easy ways to de-stress and be productive during the lockdown

You know the feeling when your shoulders are heavy and it has been an intense day working from home. You have been navigating through a dozen of e-mails and phone calls while also managing your family's needs and the household chores. Having so much to deal with all at once can be overwhelming for anyone! It is normal to have the urge to freak out and panic at the thought of having to go through it all again the next day. However, stay calm, cool and collected - while it is easy to get stuck on negative feelings especially at this point of time of the pandemic, remember that this could lead to a dangerous cycle. Your thoughts affect your emotions, which in turn affect your mood and level of productivity.

In order to safely navigate through this difficult time without destroying your mental peace, one must bring a shift in their thoughts by steps to de-stress, to feel more at ease and relax while having a difficult day. So why not shift your thoughts by taking some of the below steps to de-stress yourself.

Listen to relaxing music: Music is a great way to relax. It is a great way to drown out the noise around you & the stressful thoughts. Listen to calm music that is soothing and de-stresses the body. So, turn on any orchestral track which is soft on the ears. You can also play classical music to relieve tension from your nerves. It will also help you become more productive which will help you relax as well!





Change your perspective: Take a couple of minutes to think about how this is not the end of the world. You will be able to finish your work & it will all be okay. There is no need to stress. Take a deep breath.





Stretching Exercises: Stretching your arms and legs is extremely important to stay de-stressed and healthy. It is of more importance at the present lockdown and work from home situation. Stretch your legs and arms to feel fresh and also to avoid the problem of blood clots that result due to long hours of sitting or standing in one position.





Make a plan ahead: If there are too many challenging tasks that need to be completed within a week, then it is better to devote some of your time during evening or weekend to make a to-do list. You can list down all tasks and tick them right as soon as you finish them. This will help you stay and makes sure that you don't miss out on anything.





Set enough light at home: You must generate enough light in your work area in order to reduce eyestrain and secure pleasing environment to work. The option of soft, indirect lighting can also be considered.





Follow proper sitting posture: Your body is not designed to sit in one position for long hours and work endlessly. Even you need rest if you do not want to meet health issues such as pain, muscle aches, strain or fatigue. If in case you meet any such trouble, then surely you will feel very stressed at work. So, make sure that you sit properly while working and take rest as and when needed.





Meditate: A 20 minutes of meditation not only helps in reducing stress but also help you become more focused, confident and productive at work. You can meditate every day, right before starting your work, or during the daytime when you feel really stressed or tired.





Avoid too much intake of caffeine: The caffeine present in energy drinks, soda and coffee is not only harmful to health, but also boosts up the stress level. Limit your coffee to a cup or two, instead you can drink more amount of water when you feel stressed.





Manage your time: Prioritizing your tasks at home while working is a great tool to distress. Don't mingle your house work and job together, prioritize them and try to finish them according to their deadlines. You can even jot down your work priorities on a piece of paper to stay more organized and manageable.





Keep a to do list short and precise: Don't outline too long working lists for your daily task. If you are not able to fulfil them, then in the end you will feel depressed and stressed. Just jot down daily tasks on a piece of paper, and make sure you write only those which you can finish on time.





These are the best and most effective ways to destress and that can help you reduce stress levels. So, try them out and stay relaxed and do not be scared of taking a break while working from home.



Contributed by Dr. Meena, Consultant-Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal