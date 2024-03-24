Easy yet Effective Lifestyle Adjustments to Boost Metabolism

Metabolism is how fast your body burns calories for energy, influenced by activity, age, and genetics. Eating regularly, getting enough sleep, and exercising can boost it. Calories are essential for movement, breathing, and more. Metabolic rate is the speed of burning calories, measured even when resting. While genetics play a role, certain strategies can increase your metabolism. Combining these methods with a balanced diet and exercise is crucial for effective weight loss. Read on to learn about five proven and simple ways to boost metabolism.

1. Eat your meals at regular times

Maintaining a regular eating schedule is crucial for a healthy body and for increased metabolism. Consistent meal times can help reduce inflammation, regulate your body's internal

clock, enhance stress resilience, and promote a healthy gut microbiome. Experts suggest several practices for optimal health benefits, including eating breakfast, consuming most of

your calories earlier in the day, sticking to two to three regular meals daily, and incorporating periods of fasting.

2. Keep track of your calories consumption

Getting enough calories is essential for a healthy metabolism. Skipping meals or eating small portions can actually slow down your metabolism. According to dietary guidelines, adult women aged 19 and over typically need 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day, depending on activity levels, while men need 2,000 to 3,000. Pregnant or breastfeeding women may require up to 452 extra calories, depending on the stage. Consuming metabolism-boosting foods is crucial for maintaining a balanced metabolism and overall health.

3. Ensure sufficient intake of protein

Eating more protein could result in metabolic changes. Simply cutting calories isn't enough. What matters is the type of calories you consume. Protein-rich foods are especially good

because they can increase the amount of energy your body burns through a process called thermogenesis. In a study involving 38 participants, those who followed a high-protein diet

(getting 25% of their calories from protein) burned more energy than those on a medium-protein diet (with 15% of their calories from protein).

4. Add green tea to your diet



Drinking green tea might improve metabolism. Swapping out sugary drinks for green tea can cut down your sugar consumption. It's also a great way to stay hydrated throughout the day. Plus, the antioxidants in green tea are known to help lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, cell damage, inflammation, and high cholesterol.

5. Drink adequate quantity of water

Drinking enough water is vital for optimal body function and weight management. Researchers studied 13 individuals and found that consuming 500 ml of water led to increased fat oxidation at rest. While it didn't directly boost metabolism, the additional water might help the body burn fat rather than carbohydrates. So, staying hydrated could support weight loss efforts. It's essential to ensure you're drinking an adequate amount of water daily for overall health and to aid in maintaining a balanced metabolism.

Following the above lifestyle changes is sure to help you build better overall health and an active and fit body.