Even as mercury approaches 40 degrees Celsius mark, Ahmedabad records 173 swine flu cases
Ahmedabad: Even as mercury has approached 40 degrees Celsius mark, Ahmedabad has witnessed a rise in swine flu, diarrhea, vomiting, and typhoid cases in March.
The health department has reported significant infections: 173 cases of swine flu, 562 of diarrhea and vomiting, 85 of jaundice, and 204 of typhoid as of March 24.
The resurgence of swine flu, typically rare in summer, has alarmed health officials.
Cases are proliferating not only in Ahmedabad but also across other Gujarat cities like Rajkot.
The officials shared that the situation is exacerbated by the detection of cholera cases in various city localities, including Ramol, Amraiwadi, Jashodanagar and Lambha.
Government and private hospitals across Ahmedabad are overwhelmed with patients exhibiting symptoms of viral fevers, colds, coughs, and swine flu, leading to long queues and strained healthcare services.
Particularly, the Civil Hospital in Asarwa has been inundated with cases, including swine flu and coronavirus patients requiring urgent medical attention.
Moreover, the city's water quality has come under scrutiny as officials shared that nearly 472 water samples from eastern regions like Maninagar, Isanpur, Vatva, and Lambha have been declared unfit for consumption.
The central areas, including Khadia, Jamalpur, Raipur, Kalupur, Shahpur, and Asarwa, are also facing severe water contamination issues, with 172 samples testing unfit, indicating a dire need for immediate intervention to prevent further health hazards.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's health department has emphasised the critical need to address the pollution in drinking water sources, contributing to the ongoing rise in waterborne diseases.