“Every one of us is at a risk of developing cancer!” Here is What Dr Vijay Anand Reddy Has to Say

Today is a special day, a day dedicated to cancer awareness. On the occasion of #NationalCancerAwarenessDay, we at Bizz Buzz News had the excellent opportunity to speak with a well-known oncologist, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director - Radiation Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre, Jubilee Hills, at Apollo Health City in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Early Years of Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy

Dr. Reddy begins by sharing his passion for mathematics, where he consistently scored 100/100, which sparked his interest in engineering. However, due to his father and uncle (a cancer specialist), he decided to pursue medicine and graduated from Osmania Medical College. He furthered his education by completing his MD at the same university.

Initially, Dr Reddy was interested in orthopaedic surgery, but due to his uncle's influence and his recognition of the growing significance of oncology, he chose to specialise in becoming one of India's top oncologists.

Oncology: A Tough Subject

Due to human anatomy's complexity, oncology is a tough and challenging field. Both Dr Reddy and his uncle recognised its importance and chose to invest their faith in this area. Dr Reddy started his career as a cancer specialist at a prestigious college and was on the team for six months.

Money Over Practice

Dr. Reddy's father advised him: "Get into practice, and try helping people rather than chasing money." His beloved father also emphasised that money will always follow once you succeed, and therefore, one should prioritise education by exposing oneself to various institutions.

Dr Reddy travelled to the UK and the USA to follow his father's wise advice, gaining vast experience at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospitals, New York Hospitals, Long Beach Hospitals, and others. He also expanded his expertise by completing a fellowship at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute in Australia, one of the top cancer institutions in the world. He further travelled to Japan. Although their love for travelling always inspired Dr Reddy, his father encouraged him to return to India and serve his people.

Journey with Apollo Cancer Centre & Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills

Dr Reddy met Ms Sangitha Reddy, the then Executive Director and the youngest daughter of Dr Pratap Reddy, the Indian entrepreneur and cardiologist who founded the first corporate chain of hospitals in India, the Apollo Hospitals. She was impressed by Dr Reddy's work ethic and his patient interactions, which led to his appointment as Director at Apollo Group.

"I am happy to be at Apollo right from day one to this date," he said. He added, "I strongly believe in staying in one place, especially in the field of oncology, because you are accessible to your patients who will be with you for years. I don't believe in the 'rolling stone' philosophy of moving around and gathering nothing!" He said, "You gain credibility by staying in one institution. People recognise you for the credibility and ethics you follow!"

Dr Reddy also talked about how Apollo operates. It's not about the targets or business generated but about how well you care for your patients by providing the best quality treatments. It's all about the great slogan by Dr. Pratap Reddy, "human touch." Hence, Dr Reddy is comfortable with Apollo Group and loves working there and being present for his patients.

Dr Reddy's Insight: The Growing Impact of Cancer on Populations

"Cancer was the third reason people came to the hospital, after cardiology and other specialities. However, after 2 or 3 decades, the trend has changed. We now see cancer as the number one reason," said Dr. Reddy.

He explained that the increase in cancer cases is mainly due to lifestyle changes. In earlier days, people were more active, especially children, who played sports after school, keeping themselves busy and healthy. However, in the last two decades, children and adults have almost stopped playing outside or engaging in physical activity. Nowadays, people are more comfortable staying at home and leading a sedentary lifestyle, often addicted to smartphones.

With physical activity minimised, the body faces more significant risks, including diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and more. Additionally, our diet has changed: the traditional vegetarian diet is slowly declining, and both adults and children are opting for junk food and non-vegetarian diets. "Hence, these two factors, besides smoking, are major contributors to cancer development," he added.

"70% of cancer can be prevented!" Dr. Reddy emphasised. He also pointed out that we can't blame genetics alone for cancer, especially in today's context. In cases of cancer linked to family history, it's essential to be more cautious and go for regular screenings.

"Have a balanced diet with more vegetables. Every fruit and colourful vegetable that God has provided contains micronutrients, which are natural anti-cancer agents," he further added.

Why Maharishis (Ancient Indian Sages) Lived for 100-120 Years

They lived on a diet of vegetables and fruits. Cultivating the habit of consuming God-given gifts like fruits and vegetables can significantly support your journey to good health.

All five significant diseases—diabetes, cancer, heart disease, hypertension (high blood pressure), and cerebrovascular accidents (a medical condition characterised by the sudden interruption of blood flow to the brain, leading to the death of brain cells and potential neurological damage)—can be prevented by 80%-90% with fruits and vegetables. "It is a bold statement, but it is a fact," said Dr. Reddy.

Dr Vijay Anand Reddy also emphasised the importance of eating fruits and vegetables rather than relying on pills available in the market.

Watch the video to learn more:

PODCAST WITH DR VIJAY ANAND REDDY

"Fried Foods Fries You!" – Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy’s Perspective

Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy says, "We all love fried food, but having it once in a while is enough. Making it a habit can seriously affect your health. The key is moderation."

AI in Cancer Treatment: Is it Good or Bad?

Dr. Reddy said, "My single statement on Artificial Intelligence is that nothing goes beyond the human brain!" Humans create Artificial Intelligence. Although there is a massive buzz around it, AI is complementary; ultimately, it is the physician's job to take care of their patients.

Dr. Reddy explained that reading between the lines and making clinical judgments to determine the best option for patient care is in the hands of physicians. The latest technologies in pathology, artificial intelligence, microbiology, genetic studies, molecular studies, etc., are just tools to assist physicians, not replace them.

"Artificial Intelligence is coming in a big way. In oncology, for example, we use mammography, an X-ray of breast tissue. Reading a mammogram is difficult, so physicians must make clinical judgments. While we can consult with multiple healthcare professionals, AI can assist, but it is not the ultimate answer!" says Dr. Reddy. He also adds, "I can't close my eyes blindly and say that AI has given me this information. Just go with it!"

Dr. Reddy emphasises the importance of the physician's role in patient care and the use of AI in complex situations, such as when we need to study a tissue to understand the type of tumour.

I Am a Survivor: 108 Stories of Triumph Over Cancer

Book by Vijay Anand Reddy





In our interview, Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, an oncologist, mentioned that although he could retire at any time, seeing his patients and helping them through their recovery journey gives him true happiness. To support other cancer patients, whether in recovery or already recovered, he took it upon himself to gather stories from survivors and wrote an inspiring book.

It was great talking to Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, and we hope to have him on our platform again to share more of his valuable insights. His expertise and dedication to patient care remind us of the importance of balancing advanced technology with human judgment in medical practice. Stay tuned for more enlightening discussions and expert opinions.







