Experiencing Excessive Gas?

Gas and bloating can stem from various reasons, such as a change in diet that your digestive tract may not be accustomed to. When transitioning to a diet rich in raw or whole foods, flatulence may occur initially, but it tends to settle down over time.

Soaking and washing beans and lentils, along with adding a pinch of hing (asafoetida) during cooking, can help reduce gaseousness. Other causes of gas and bloating include:

1. Dairy (even in small amounts)

Most of us are lactose intolerant. Even a small amount of dairy in your tea or meals can cause problems. Try eliminating it completely and observe the difference.

2. Mixing fruits with other foods

Consume fruits separately, preferably mixed only with green leaves in a green smoothie. Having fruit as dessert after a meal can lead to gas due to wrong food combining.

3. Mixing melons with other fruits

Melons like watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew are best enjoyed separately from other fruits. Combining them with other fruits or foods may cause digestive discomfort due to differences in digestion times.

4. Having too much variety within one meal

Some health enthusiasts opt for mono meals, as they are easier to digest. Excessive variety within a meal can be challenging for the body to process.

5. Gluten

Individuals with gluten intolerance may experience digestive issues. Consider testing by removing gluten from your diet for a period to observe any improvements.

6. Certain medications

Antibiotics and chemotherapy can disrupt the gut microbiome. If you’re on medications, consult with our doctors and nutritionists to rebuild your gut microbiome.

7. Probiotics

Commercial probiotics may upset the balance of different bacterial populations. Homemade fermented foods may be had if desired.

8. Food cooked well in advance

Bacterial build-up due to prolonged storage can cause gas. Consume freshly prepared foods whenever possible, and if not possible, store in the fridge.

9. Lack of fibre

Fibre is crucial for a healthy gut microbiome. The absence of fibre in your diet can contribute to gas. Animal products totally lack fibre, and can lead to constipation and gas build up.