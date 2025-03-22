From Awareness to Action: Karnataka’s Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement

Bengaluru : Karnataka is at the forefront of a historic initiative to eliminate cervical cancer through a collective and strategic effort involving key organizations, healthcare leaders, and policymakers. As part of this movement, a landmark event titled "Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement: From Awareness to Action" is set to take place, highlighting the state’s commitment to tackling this preventable disease.

This event is scheduled for March 26, 2025 at 11:30 AM, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Atria, Bengaluru, and will feature an inaugural keynote address by the Honorable Karnataka Health Minister, . Dinesh Gundu Rao (Department of Health and Family Welfare). The event will showcase major milestones achieved.

Dr. Hema Divakar, Division Director of Well Women Health Care of FIGO, has been a key force in expanding the HPV vaccination drive across Karnataka. She calls for accelerated action in eliminating cervical cancer, emphasizing that the HDR Healthcare Foundation, in partnership with Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), ECHO India, a not-for-profit organization, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), and Karnataka State Obstetrics & Gynaecology Association (KSOGA) all committed to advancing the global 90-70-90 goals for cervical cancer elimination.