GenS Life redefines senior care with affordable, tailored insurance offerings

India: GenS Life, the app for your 60+ life, announces the launch of its unique insurance offerings designed to meet the specific needs of India's senior citizens, providing financial security and peace of mind in their golden years.

GenS Life, developed by GenSxty Tribe, is a vibrant, tech-enabled platform dedicated to empowering the 60+ to live life to the fullest. With a mission to challenge conventional narratives around aging, GenS Life envisions a movement that celebrates the 60+ as a time of newfound freedom, growth, and opportunity. The platform addresses the socio-personal challenges faced by seniors, such as loneliness, stigma, and a perceived loss of influence, by fostering community, purpose, and holistic well-being.

“GenS Life is more than just an app; it's a movement to redefine aging in India,” says Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS Life. “We believe that 60+ is a time for living life on your own terms, and our insurance offerings are designed to empower seniors with the financial security they need to do just that. We are committed to building a holistic ecosystem that caters to their emotional, financial, lifestyle, and social needs."

In India, senior citizens are often underinsured, leaving them vulnerable to financial strain during health crises and other emergencies. This lack of adequate coverage is a critical concern, especially considering the increased importance of health and financial security with advancing age. When we look at the numbers, according to the India Ageing Report, India's seniors, currently numbering approximately 149 million are projected to increase to 347 million by 2050. Despite this significant demographic shift, a staggering 98% seniors remain without health insurance coverage. Compounding this issue, more than 40% of India's seniors are in the poorest wealth quintile, with approximately 18.7% living without any income. This economic hardship further limits their access to necessary healthcare services, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to this demographic.​

GenS Life aims to bridge this gap by providing access to affordable and seamless insurance solutions tailored to the unique requirements of this demographic. Here’s a look at the plans and benefits:

Silver Plan

At just INR 990, this plan offers personal accident life insurance coverage of 2.5 lakhs and 50K cash on hospitalisation due to an accident

Exclusive discounts (from 15% to 60%) across curated services

Safety Circle feature for emergencies

Daily live online events

Access to interest-based communities

Original content for concerns of the 60+

Health Insurance top ups and critical illness cover up to 10 lakhs at special rates

Gold Plan:

For an annual premium of INR 4900, this plan provides 5 lakhs Personal Accident Insurance & 1 lakh cash on hospitalisation due to an accident (*Silver plan insurance is replaced)

Cyber insurance up to 5 lakhs – a crucial safeguard for seniors who are increasingly vulnerable to digital scams

Health Monitoring (18 parameters)

Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Medicine Reminders

Cash for hospital admissions, regular & ICU for up to 15 days, from 45K up to 90K per year

GenS Life's affordable and comprehensive coverage ensures that seniors can protect themselves and their families without financial burden.

GenS Life is building a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support every facet of a senior's life. Through its tech-enabled platform and online and offline communities, GenS Life provides a safe and secure space for seniors to connect, learn, grow, and thrive. The platform fosters friendships, promotes personal growth, and encourages social contribution, revolutionizing the very landscape of life after 60.

About Meenakshi Menon

Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS Life, is a visionary, a serial entrepreneur with over four decades of experience in advertising, marketing, and media consulting. A champion of social progress, Meenakshi is also the founder of Vanashakti, an NGO dedicated to conservation and environmental education. Her passion for challenging conventional norms and empowering the 60+ community is the driving force behind GenS Life.

About GenS Life

GenS Life, by GenSxty Tribe, is a purpose-driven platform with a vision to empower the 60+ community. GenSxty Tribe, based in Mumbai, is committed to its core values of being people-centric, community-led, caring, and giving. Through GenS Life, the company is dedicated to creating a positive impact and enabling seniors to live fulfilling and rewarding lives.