Government Urges States not to stock up Vaccines for 2nd Shot: Vaccination begins for 45+

Starting from today, April 1st, our nation, India has opened up vaccinations to all individuals whose age is 45 and above. The centre on Wednesday urged the states not to stock up vaccines for the 2nd dose, instead the State's must move forward and look out for low vaccine coverage pockets, especially those districts which have recently seen a high spike in infection. They must also take appropriate steps to ensure people living in low vaccine coverage pockets are administered vaccines.

Both, RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority as well as Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who tend to oversee the Co-win System have keenly reviewed each State and Union Territories belonging to India, as to know their preparedness. They have stated that, presently there is no shortage of vaccines and have urged private hospitals should be promptly supplied stocks to encourage vaccination.