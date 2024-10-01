Heart Health Check: Are We Doing Enough?

While World Heart Day 2024 serves as a poignant reminder to prioritise heart wellness for a healthy future, are we truly doing enough for our heart health?

Modern lifestyle arrangements, characterised by stress, inactivity and poor dietary habits are directly registering an impact on our heart health. Though these lifestyle choices might seem easy to fall prey to at the moment, the long-term influence they are exerting on our cardiovascular health is beyond concerning. The 'Every Beat Counts' report from CK Birla Hospitals reveals that 90 million people in India are currently affected by cardiovascular diseases, with 20% of heart attack fatalities occurring in the country.

Given the rise in cardiovascular diseases, India's healthcare system is facing incessant strain, limiting healthcare infrastructure and access. The report highlights that India has one cardiologist for every 250,000 Indians, in contrast to the United States, where there is one cardiologist for every 7,300 Americans. This statistical figure highlights the lack of specialists, putting millions of lives at risk. To bridge the gap, it has become vital for India to rethink its approach to healthcare and invest in the training and preparation of more healthcare professionals and for the country's citizens to adopt and promote healthy heart practices.

The 'why' behind the rise in heart diseases

Cardiovascular diseases have become the leading cause of death in India, accounting for nearly 25% of all fatalities, underlines the ‘Every Beat Counts’ report. These alarming stats raise a crucial question: Are we taking enough care of our hearts?

What causes heart disease at the core? The answer is poor lifestyle choices. From inappropriate diet and lack of physical activity to high stress levels, simple-seeming yet significant factors cause an increase in the possibility of heart diseases. 60% of cardiovascular deaths in India are premature, indicating that individuals are losing years, even decades, of life due to preventable heart diseases, as per the report findings. Small yet impactful lifestyle changes can go a long way in promoting heart health.

Are heart diseases preventable?

‘Every Beat Counts’ report reveals a concerning trend: heart attacks and strokes are increasingly occurring among younger adults in their 30s and 40s. This highlights the fact that heart diseases are no longer restricted to the older populace but younger adults are also at high risk given their sedentary lifestyle arrangements.

Can this trend be reversed? Simple lifestyle adjustments and early detection are vital to keep heart diseases at bay and prevent them from becoming worse. The report states that over 93% of heart attacks are preventable with simple yet impactful daily life modifications.

Way to a healthy heart!

Starting with the basic lifestyle changes can go a long way in ensuring good heart health. Meanwhile, on a substantive level, collaboration between patients, government, and hospitals could be the key to advancing cardiac care. Comprehensive policies, patient awareness, and the establishment of more cardiac centres can help close existing gaps in healthcare, ensuring a healthier future for one and all.