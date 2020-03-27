Here Is The Success Story Of A Corona Affected Family

Corona… Now this word has become common among the people. This deadly disease is spread widely and making people to get captured under its clutches.

But as expected, this disease is not that dangerous… Yes! Although it is contagious and spreads within seconds, all the affected people will not go to the death bed.

We Hans India have come up with the experience of a family who was treated successfully from Corona. This family proved that proper isolation, yoga and music can make people recover soon. They are from Maharashtra and here they shared their 'Corona' story with media.

The family which resides in Pune has visited Dubai and returned to India. But unfortunately, the whole family were tested positive. The head of the family who is 51-year-old returned to India from Dubai on 1st March. On the same day, he suffered from cough and fever. His family-doctor advised him to use normal flu medicines for three days. But the symptoms didn't leave him and made him visit Naidu hospital for further examination. Unfortunately, he was tested Corona positive. This made him feel sad and even a few people on social media commented badly on his family.

The next day itself, his wife, daughter, their driver and another family member were tested Corona positive and were quarantined. After the treatment in quarantine, they were all shifted to the general ward which has a huge space and good ventilation.

This made the family members practice Yoga daily maintaining social distance from other patients. The family members also told that listening to music and reading books of Savarkar, Shivaji Maharaj and Sudha Murthy's Wise & Otherwise gave them positive energy and helped them to get cured soon.

They also said that their family members, relatives and friends helped them by giving moral support. Finally, on 25th March the whole family was discharged from the hospital and people of their colony welcomed them with a huge round of applause.

They advised that maintaining social distance will definitely stop the spreading of this deadly Corona.

This success story of the family says that Corona may be dangerous but proper treatment and self-isolation will treat it completely making it weaken. Let's all follow the same method and rule out Corona from our country… What say guys???