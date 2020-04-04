How Coronavirus Affects Pregnant Women: Are Would Be Mothers At Greater Risk From Covid19?

In New York, pregnant women who were nearing their delivery dates were packing their maternity bags, all set to ring in their new phase of life. However, their excitement was short-lived after they discovered that the hospital where they were supposed to deliver the baby had turned into a coronavirus clinic. That could be any woman's worst nightmare, right?

Over a week ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that he had tested positive for the deadly virus after he experienced similar symptoms. Now, the concern was not for him but for his pregnant fiancee. If you are one of these expecting mothers and wondering how this coronavirus will affect you or your baby, then this article is for you.

For starters, if you are a pregnant woman with underlying health conditions, you should self-isolate for at least 12 weeks. But fortunately for you, there is no study, research or even evidence on pregnant women being at a higher risk from the infection. There is no truth to the fact that would-be mothers are at a greater risk of contracting the covid19 infection.

Also, as per Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives, pregnant women do not face the risk of miscarriage because of covid19. At least at this point, the data on such theories is limited.

Pregnant women may suffer mild flu symptoms and precautions and self-isolation would help. The best way to avoid an infection altogether in the first place is to wash hands, sanitise things around and maintain utmost hygiene.