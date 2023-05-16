Importance of dental health

The most common dental problems can be prevented by brushing twice daily, flossing daily, eating a healthy diet and having regular dental checkups. Educating yourself about common dental problems and their causes can also go a long way in prevention.

This article looks at the six most common dental problems, plus how they’re prevented and treated.

Bad breath



Bad breath, or halitosis, can be embarrassing. However, studies say a dental condition is to blame in about 85% of people with persistent bad breath.They may include: Gum disease, cavities, oral cancer, dry mouth, and bacteria on the tongue. Mouthwash only masks the odour caused by these problems. If you have chronic bad breath, visit your dentist to see what’s behind the causes of bad breath.

Tooth decay



Cavities—is the second most common health problem. Tooth decay occurs when plaque combines with sugars and starches of the food you eat. The combination produces acids that attack tooth enamel. You can get cavities at any age. They aren’t just for children. Ageing and normal enamel erosion can cause them. So can dry mouth due to age, illness etc.

The best way to prevent tooth decay is by brushing twice daily, flossing daily, and getting regular dental checkups. Also, eat healthy foods and avoid high-sugar snacks and drinks. Finally, ask your dentist about more ways to keep your teeth healthy

Gum (Periodontal) disease

Gum disease is an infection in the gums around your teeth. It’s also a major cause of adult tooth loss. Some studies show a link between gum disease and heart problems. Everyone’s at risk for gum disease. But it’s most common after age 30. Smoking is a significant risk factor. Diabetes and dry mouth also increase your risk. The symptoms include.

Bad breath, red, swollen, tender, or bleeding gums, sensitive teeth, pain when chewing, gingivitis is the technical name of gum disease. Periodontitis is an advanced gum disease. Regular dental checkups, brushing, and flossing can prevent them. See your dentist if you have any signs of gum disease. Treatment can prevent problems such as tooth loss. Systemic problems, as well as during pregnancy due to hormonal imbalance, will indirectly affect the gums; bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease are common problems that can be avoided by brushing and flossing and regular dental visits. Many mouth diseases may cause chronic bad breath. Tooth decay is caused by plaque’s interaction with sugar or starch. Your gum disease risk goes up if you smoke.

Oral cancer

Oral cancer is a serious and deadly disease. It affects millions of people and is more common after age 40’s, but this disease is often curable if it’s diagnosed and treated in the early stages.

The biggest risk factors are smoking or chewing tobacco, Alcohol use, and Human papillomavirus (HPV).

The symptoms of mouth or throat cancer include:

Once your mouth will be sores, lumps, rough areas in the mouth, change in your bite, and difficulty chewing or moving your tongue or jaw.

Regular dental visits can help catch oral cancer early. Ask your dentist whether an oral cancer exam is part of their usual checkup.

See your dentist if you:

• Notice any symptoms of oral cancer.

• Have problems chewing or swallowing.

• Have trouble moving your tongue or jaw.

Mouth sores



Several types of mouth sores can be bothersome. However, they’re usually nothing to worry about unless they last more than two weeks.

Common mouth sores include:

Canker sores (aphthous ulcers) occur inside the mouth and not on the lips. They aren’t contagious and can be triggered by many different causes. Fever blisters/cold sores: Caused by the Herpes simplex virus, they occur on the edge of the outer lips. They’re contagious. They come and go but can’t be cured. Thrush (oral candidiasis): Yeast infection sores in the mouth can occur in infants, denture wearers, people with diabetes, and people treated for cancer.

Tooth erosion

Tooth erosion is the loss of tooth structure. It’s caused by acid attacking the enamel. Sym ptoms can range from sensitivity to more severe problems such as cracking. Tooth erosion is common but easily preventable with proper oral care.

Signs of Tooth Erosion

Excess acid in your mouth can cause tooth erosion. It can make your teeth sensitive or even crack them. In addition, improper dietary timings, Gastric regurgitation etc, release of gastric acids and grinding of teeth excessively, especially during sleep, can cause tooth erosion.

