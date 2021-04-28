Improve your respiratory health

"Just Breathe", that's my answer to my clients when they ask me how to manage this constant juggling act we women are performing. How-ever busy my day, I still find some quite time to do a little meditation that both calms me and refreshes me. With swirling pandemic anxiety doing the rounds, this is an effective fix. I've seen that even the slightest cough or tiniest sniffle scares most people. Instead of being a worrywart, it is best to take fool-proof steps to protect your respiratory health. Try out my suggested remedies and strengthen your lungs.

Suck on my favourite fruit Lemon, or squeeze the juice on your meals. The vitamin C in it is a potent antioxidant which helps in combating the respiratory germs. Add it over your salads, daals or simply make a lemonade with roasted cumin powder and rock salt. Incorporate Ginger into your daily diet to make sure you are eliminating the chances of inflammation and infections in your body.

Grate ginger in all your foods and beverages and reap its benefits. Black Pepper contains piperine, which instantly clears your sinus and congestion. Sprinkle this spice in your daily salads and soups and watch it alleviate even the most persistent coughs. Turmeric works in tandem with pepper to curb inflammation. This golden star of spices is effecting in –itself as an antidote to coughs and cold. Make a paste of it with cow's ghee and consume to soothe an irritable throat. Chew on a few leaves of the holy Tulsi plant and immediately see changes in your breathing.

This little leaf relieves your airways from any blockages. Its natural de-stressing property is a bonus. Another go to cure for a pestering respiratory infection is plain old onion and garlic. These bulbs contain anti-inflammatory compound allium and organic Sulphur which helps kill infectious germs. Add to your meals or make a spice concoction ( Kadha), to bid adieu to any distress.

Spice up your life and your food to improve respiratory health. Our masala box has numerous phyto-chemically rich spices that are both protective as well as flavourful. Gargling with Rock Salt – Warm water gargles with a tablespoon of rock salt will act as an antiseptic for your persistent coughs and will help get rid of the phlegm in the throat. Gargle morning and evening and see the difference.

Hydration is key during the summer months. It provides a moist environment for the ear nose and throat helping you to breathe freely. Keep sipping on my favourite drink- water, throughout the day. Deep breathing is another great way of increasing lung capacity and clearing out blockages. I truly believe that prevention is better than cure. So make sure to include the above remedies in your daily life and breathe freely!