India reports 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 12,830 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. Of the 12,830 new infections and 446 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,427 new cases and 62 deaths.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,59,272, which is the lowest in 247 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.46 per cent which is the lowest since March 2020. So far, 3,42,73,300 positive cases have been registered across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year in March.

With 14,667 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,36,55,842. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 4,58,186.

The daily positivity rate is 1.13 per cent and it is less than 2 per cent for last 27 days. Meanwhile, weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained below 2 per cent for last 37 days. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 60.83 crore (60,83,19,915) COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far. Of these, 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 106.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.