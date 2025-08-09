India’s 1st animal stem cell biobank, lab to boost regenerative medicine & therapies for livestock

New Delhi: India on Saturday got the first animal stem cell biobank and animal stem cell laboratory that will focus on regenerative medicine and therapies for livestock.

Inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the biobank and lab is situated at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad.

The cutting-edge facility of Animal BioBank is spread over 9,300 sq ft and has been constructed at a cost of RS 1.85 crore.

The laboratory is equipped with a stem cell culture unit, 3D bioprinter, bacterial culture lab, cryostorage, autoclave rooms, advanced air handling systems, and uninterrupted power backup. It will advance research in disease modelling, tissue engineering, and reproductive biotechnology.

With support from the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) of DBT–BIRAC, the facility will be expanded to enable biobanking of animal stem cells and their derivatives.

“We had such facilities for human stem cells, but hardly any for animal cells. The best of NIAB, and the best of Indian biotechnology, is yet to come,” Singh said, adding that these facilities will contribute "to making India future-ready".

“We will not lag behind when the next industrial revolution—driven by biotechnology—takes over. The economy will shift from manufacturing to regenerative and genetic processes, and India has already initiated this transition,” he added.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new hostel block and Type-IV quarters at NIAB, approved by the Department of Biotechnology at a total cost of Rs 19.98 crore. The infrastructure will cater to the needs of research scholars, faculty, and staff, fostering a vibrant academic and innovation ecosystem.

In addition, Singh launched innovative veterinary diagnostic tools designed to revolutionise animal health management and support the ‘One Health’ approach.

These include a field-deployable, DIVA-capable diagnostic kit for early and accurate detection of Brucella species; a cost-effective on-site diagnostic assay for subclinical and clinical mastitis in dairy cattle; a portable antimicrobial sensitivity testing device providing results within two hours to promote responsible antibiotic use; a sensitive and specific test for Toxoplasma gondii infection in animals; an indigenously developed rapid strip for large-scale surveillance of Japanese Encephalitis in animals and humans.

“These innovations will boost agriculture-linked GDP, enhance livestock productivity, and pave the way for an ‘Evergreen Revolution’ in the animal husbandry sector,” the Minister emphasised.

On the agricultural front, “these releases mark a new phase of animal-based agricultural productivity -- an ‘Evergreen Revolution’. With 18 per cent of GDP from agriculture and 60 per cent of our workforce depending on it, innovations in veterinary health will have a transformative impact,” he said.

“One rupee spent on agricultural research yields a return of Rs 13, and linking industry partners from day one ensures these technologies reach the ground,” Singh added.



