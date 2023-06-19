International Yoga Day: Enhance Your Well-Being and Nourish Your Body

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21st and serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the transformative impact of yoga on our lives. Yoga, with its profound ability to harmonize the body, mind, and spirit, guides us towards optimal health and wellness. And what better way to enhance this transformative experience than by embracing a healthy and balanced diet and incorporating nutritious foods like almonds every day?

With its 15 essential nutrients, almonds offer a myriad of health benefits that complement the practice of yoga. These healthy nuts are known to support immunity, help in weight and diabetes management, promote heart and skin health amongst other benefits. Almonds are a natural source of fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, zinc, copper, magnesium and many other nutrients that are required for good health. Here are some of the key reasons why you should include a handful of almonds in your daily diet.

Energy: Almonds are a perfect snack choice as they are a healthy source of energy which in turn could help in keeping you active. This in turn helps you to perform your yoga asanas with ease.

Muscle Recovery and Repair: Yoga involves stretching and strengthening various muscle groups. As per nutrition research eating almonds promotes muscle recovery and reduces fatigue from exercise. Hence, consuming almonds after a yoga session may help in muscle recovery.

Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy bodyweight is essential for optimal well-being and enhancing your yoga practices. Almonds provide satiety, reduce hunger pangs and help you manage your weight. It’s combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber keeps you feeling fuller for longer, which helps you to curb your desire to eat unhealthy snacks.

Heart Health: Regular yoga practice promotes cardiovascular health, and almonds can further contribute to a healthy heart. Additionally, almonds are low in sodium and do not contain cholesterol, making them a heart-healthy snack option.

Fitness and Celebrity Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, said, “Yoga is a powerful practice that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit. As we celebrate International Yoga Day, let's remember the significance of fuelling our bodies with nourishing foods. Almonds, with their abundant nutrients and wholesome goodness, make for an ideal snack choice to support our yoga journey. They provide natural energy, protein, and some of the essential vitamins and minerals, fuelling our workouts and aiding in post-workout recovery. Incorporating almonds into our diet can enhance the benefits of yoga and promote overall fitness and well-being."

Speaking about people with Type 2 diabetes, and how incorporating Yoga and a nutrient rich diet can help them, Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, said “In people with Type 2 diabetes, yoga can help to reduce blood glucose levels, as per a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. Along with yoga, I suggest adding a daily dose of almonds to create a holistic wellness regime. Research shows that daily consumption of almonds increased the intake of MUFA with decrease in carbohydrate calories and decreased insulin resistance. It also improved insulin sensitivity and lowered serum cholesterol in Asian Indians with overweight/obesity. These effects in the long run could aid in reducing the risk of diabetes and other cardiometabolic disease.”

Renowned Indian television & film actress Nisha Ganesh said, “Yoga has been instrumental in improving my flexibility, strength, and mental focus. Along with my yoga routine, I prioritize a wholesome diet, and almonds play a vital role in my nutrition. Nuts like almonds provide some of the essential nutrients, and promote muscle recovery, making them an ideal snack for yoga enthusiasts.”

Well-known South Indian Actress Pranitha Subhash said, “Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it's a way of life. As we celebrate International Day of Yoga, let's remember that true wellness comes from within. Almonds, with their natural goodness are a perfect fit for a yoga routine. Including almonds in your diet will nourish your body and elevate your yoga experience."