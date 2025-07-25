IVF Day 2025: Insights And Hopes From Industry Experts For Future Families

Parenthood has always been a blessing, but for many, the road to becoming a parent is not always smooth. Today, as the world pauses to honor a day of profound importance, we commemorate a significant medical milestone: in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF is more than simply a scientific phrase; it represents the fulfillment of countless dreams and the undying spirit of hope that exists within every woman.

In fact, over the years, IVF has transformed into a landscape of family building, lighting the way for those on their journey to parenthood.

Therefore, to celebrate this extraordinary occasion, we’ve gathered insights from the experts in the healthcare sector. These individuals have shared their thoughts on the life-changing transformations that IVF brings for people. So, let's look at what IVF means today and what it can offer future generations.

Abhishek Aggrawal, CEO, Birla Fertility & IVF, said, "When it comes to IVF, the financial cost is only half the story. The most often overlooked cost is time. Many couples today choose to postpone parenthood for career, financial or personal reasons, which is understandable given the demands of modern life. What many may not realize is how significantly age can affect fertility over time, especially for women. A woman is born with around 2 million eggs, yet by 35 only a small fraction of that reserve remains. Research also shows that after 35, sperm quality begins to decline gradually as well."

"We meet many couples who come to us after years of trying on their own or after other interventions, often feeling overwhelmed by the emotional and financial strain. Our role is not just to provide treatment but also to guide couples with clear, upfront information about their timelines, chances of success, and the best way forward based on their unique situation. At Birla Fertility & IVF, we believe that reliable care begins with proactive care. Our integrated approach combines transparent counselling, advanced clinical care and emotional support to help couples make informed decisions without unnecessary delays. Fertility care should always be effective, ethical and compassionate, and that is what we aim to deliver every day," he added.

Mr. Sombrata Roy, Unit Head, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, commented, "World IVF Day is a reminder of how far we have advanced in accessibility and compassion in reproductive care. Infertility is a serious and complex health issue that is becoming more common, but we can make a difference with awareness and proactive treatment. Preventive care is also critical—with HPV vaccination as an example, providing young girls protection against a detrimental health future—potential future infertility through cervical cancer. However, by opening the conversation to both fertility and prevention, CMRI has taken the initiative of giving free HPV vaccination, leading towards a healthier tomorrow for women and girls aged 9-26."

"Every year, IVF Day is a strong reminder of how far reproductive medicine has come. It has made something that seemed impossible a reality for millions of parents who are hopeful. It's a day to honor the amazing mix of science, accuracy, and kindness that makes assisted reproductive technology possible. Each embryo is not only a possibility but also the result of years of hard work, new technology, and a commitment to giving hope a chance to grow. Medical science has come a long way since the first IVF baby was born decades ago. The journey to today's advanced methods shows this. IVF not only helps couples and people who can't have kids have kids, but it also makes them feel better emotionally. We celebrate hope today. Every ultrasound image of a consultation, procedure, or heartbeat gives us new hope. As science moves forward, the promise of being a parent grows. IVF Day isn't just about happy endings; it's also about strength, understanding, and never giving up on starting over, stated Dr. Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant, Head - Reproductive Medicine, IVF, Artemis Hospitals.

So, if you want to experience the joy of parenthood but aren't sure how to plan or what to do, schedule a consultation today. Because IVF is more than simply a medical procedure, it is also a journey of resilience and the desire to experience the joy of parenting.