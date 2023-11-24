Live
- Synthetic track crying for attention
- Quthubullapur MLA campaigns in Jeedimetla, highlights constituency development
- ‘Perfume’ review: An interesting investigative crime drama
- Uber rolls out ‘Pro’ rewards programme for drivers in 12 cities
- Uttarkashi tunnel: PM Modi dials Dhami, reviews rescue operation
- Row over appointment of public prosecutor for Calcutta HC
- Delhi HC upholds Centre's extradition decision in Oman family murder case
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Tirumalagiri
- Look professional in cold weather
- Calcutta HC orders seizure of unlicensed horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata
Just In
KGMU gets patent for dental device
A group of four doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow have patented a device that will reduce the need for multiple hands for various dental processes and will save patients eyes from infection at the same time.
Lucknow: A group of four doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow have patented a device that will reduce the need for multiple hands for various dental processes and will save patients eyes from infection at the same time.
The patent for design of ‘Cheek retractor with adjustable suction tip and eye shield’ was applied in 2020 and has got approval by government of India in 2023.
It has an adjustable suction tip holder, an eye shield and a cheek retractor with two semi-circular ends with curved surfaces making up the cheek retractor with eye shield and adjustable suction tip holder.
The natural curve of the left and right halves of an open mouth is brushed against and gripped by the curved surface.
Prof Saumyendra V. Singh, senior faculty, department of prosthodontics and principal innovator, said that an assistant performs the cheek retraction (which is necessary to create room for the dental procedure) and saliva suction during oral surgery because a dentist cannot perform these tasks alone.
Apart from Prof Singh, Saumya Kapoor, Deeksha Arya of the department, Prof Pooran Chand the head of department, prosthodontics, worked upon the innovation.