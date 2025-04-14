KIMS Group of hospitals becomes first in India to implement groundbreaking remote surgical training solution in collaboration with Medtronic

KIMS Group of Hospitals, a premier multi-specialty hospital network in South India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology to upskill young and budding surgeons on advanced surgical procedures. This partnership aims to train over 100 surgeons across KIMS hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, strengthening surgical expertise in specialties such as General Surgery, Oncology, Urology-Gynaecology, and Endoscopy. This facility will also be extended to its upcoming facilities in Thane, Mumbai and Bangalore. Under this initiative, physicians will gain access to a uniquely designed remote technology solution that facilitates real-time, interactive communication between surgeons, educators, and remote experts. This cutting-edge solution ensures high quality surgical collaboration, enabling seamless learning and training opportunities regardless of location. The structured upskilling programs will encompass a mix of didactic sessions, hands-on experience, and observership, ensuring a holistic learning experience tailored to the specific needs of surgeons. Esteemed faculties from KIMS Group of Hospitals have been identified to conduct specialized educational workshops covering various surgical interventions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India stated, “This partnership is a step forward in addressing critical healthcare challenges in India, where the need for skilled clinicians is paramount. Leveraging clinical expertise from KIMS Hospital and innovative training pedagogy from Medtronic, we seek to bridge gaps in surgical proficiency while enhancing patient outcomes through tailored programs. These initiatives are designed not only to refine procedural skills but also to foster a deeper understanding of value-based healthcare principles, ensuring clinicians are equipped to meet the highest standards of care.”

Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Founder & Chairman, KIMS Group of Hospitals commented, “At KIMS, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of surgical talent by integrating technology-driven learning with clinical excellence. Our collaboration with Medtronic marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to create a robust ecosystem for surgical education. By harnessing remote training solutions and specialized modules, we aim to empower young surgeons with the skills, confidence, and global best practices needed to deliver superior patient care. This initiative aligns with our vision of advancing healthcare through continuous learning, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Medical education in India is continuously evolving, driven by changing medical guidelines and the increasing demand for structured training programs for young surgeons. Establishing meaningful partnerships for ongoing learning has become essential. Leveraging advanced technologies in a safe and controlled environment allows surgeons to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge, and refine their techniques with greater efficiency ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and better healthcare delivery. With this initiative, KIMS Group of hospitals and Medtronic have joined hands to build clinical capabilities and expand access to high-quality healthcare ensuring better outcomes for the patient.