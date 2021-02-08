Malaika Arora's Move Of The Week: All About 'Ardha Matsyendrasana' Yoga Pose

It is all known that, Bollywood's ace actress Malaika Arora is a yoga freak… Along with maintaining her health, she is also creating awareness among her fans by dropping a yoga pose every week along with doling out the procedure and benefits of the yoga asana's.

As it is Monday, she ruled out the Monday blues and made us know how to do 'Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose') on her Instagram page…









In this pic, Malaika Arora is seen performing the 'Ardha Matsyendrasana' with much ease… Along with making us know how to do this Yoga Asana, she also doled out the step-by-step procedure and benefits of it.

Step-By-Step Procedure…

1. Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight, place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight.

2. Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip.

3. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right leg ends next to your left knee.

4. Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee.

5. Take your right hand on the lower back. Now twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with right hand or interlock.

6. Place your chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release. Repeat the same with other leg.

Benefits Of Ardha Matsyendrasana

• This yoga pose is a great hip opener.

• It flexes the lower part of the body making the hip stronger and toned.

• This pose opens up the neck, shoulders, arms and chest as brings great flexibility to the body parts.

• This also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and the pancreas.